Chithha OTT release: When, where to watch Siddharth-starrer online

The OTT release date of Tamil drama thriller Chithha, starring Siddharth, has been revealed! Know when, and where to watch the film online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 14 2023, 14:00 IST
Chithha will be released on OTT platforms soon. Know details. (YouTube)
Chithha will be released on OTT platforms soon. Know details. (YouTube)

Siddharth has starred in two films in 2023, but only one of them has been critically acclaimed. His first of the year, named Takkar, hit the screens on June 9 but received a mixed response from the audiences. Consequently, the film did not do well at the box office. Meanwhile, his other film called Chithha, released in theaters on September 28 alongside two other films, Iraivan and Chandramukhi 2, and has surprisingly become a hit among audiences. After spending a considerable amount of time on the big screens, the OTT release date of Chithha has been revealed!

So, if you wish to watch the Siddharth-starring Chithha from the comfort of your home, know when, and where to watch it online.

Chithha OTT release: Plot, Cast, and more

Cithha is a Tamil-language drama thriller that follows the bond between Eeswaran (played by Siddharth) and his eight-year-old niece. When she gets kidnapped, Eeswaran goes on a crusade to save her. The film promises to leave viewers engaged on the edge of their seats. The film stars Siddharth, Sahasra Sree, Nimisha Sajayan and Anjali Nair in pivotal roles. Chithha is directed by S. U. Arun Kumar and produced by the lead actor Siddharth himself under the banner Etaki Entertainment. Alongside Siddharth, Nimisha Sajayan will be playing a lead role in the film which also marks her Tamil debut.

The film was released in theaters on September 28. Made on a budget of Rs. 4 Cr., the film has grossed Rs. 16 Cr. during its box office run, making it a commercial success.

Chithha OTT release: When, where to watch online

The OTT release date of Chithha has been revealed, and it will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on November 17. On completing 25 days at the box office, Siddharth wrote on Instagram, “Thank you to the universe for helping us make this film. To all those who had access to the film and chose to see it in Cinemas... You have my heart and gratitude. To those without access to our Film in cinemas....CHITHHA will be on Disney Hotstar in a few weeks. Please do watch it and show us your love. Thank you for your patience.”

Now, the OTT release date is out. Therefore, if you wish to watch Chithha online, you can watch it on Disney+ Hotstar on November 17, as long as you have a subscription to the streaming service.

First Published Date: 14 Nov, 13:59 IST
