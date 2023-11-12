Leo OTT release: When, where to stream Thalapathy Vijay's blockbuster online

Lokesh Kanagaraj's action-packed hit, "Leo," featuring Thalapathy Vijay, has been a sensation since its grand debut on October 19, 2023. Currently rocking theaters and about to surpass the impressive ₹600 crore mark worldwide, the film is now getting ready for its big online release. Amidst global excitement and soaring expectations, "Leo" made a splash by premiering in Tamil and also hitting screens in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Leo OTT release: Plot and more

"Leo" is an action thriller in Tamil that unfolds the tale of an animal rescuer and cafe owner living with his family in Theog. A string of unfortunate events puts him in the sights of a dangerous drug cartel, leading to an intense and gripping story that promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The film draws inspiration from the graphic novel "A History of Violence" by John Wagner.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Leo OTT release: Cast

Alongside Vijay, the movie features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Trisha, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Madonna Sebastian, George Maryan, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, and Mathew Thomas in significant roles. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and written by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Rathna Kumar, and Deeraj Vaidy, the film is produced by S. S. Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy.

Leo OTT release: When, and where to stream online

According to an India.com report, "Leo" is set to be available on Netflix starting November 16, though an official confirmation from the streaming service is still awaited. The makers have secured a strong deal with Netflix, planning to release the film right at the end of its four-week run in theaters. This move is surprising, considering the film's potential to draw more viewers during the Diwali holidays at the box office. Get ready to catch the action from the comfort of your home soon.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!