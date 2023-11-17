Icon
Home How To The Sukhee OTT release: When, where to watch Shilpa Shetty film online

The Sukhee OTT release: When, where to watch Shilpa Shetty film online

The OTT release date of Sukhee, starring Shilpa Shetty is out! Know when, and where to watch the film online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 17 2023, 16:54 IST
Icon
Sukhee OTT release
Sukhee OTT release date has been revealed. Know details. (YouTube (Netflix India))
Sukhee OTT release
Sukhee OTT release date has been revealed. Know details. (YouTube (Netflix India))

In the last few years, Shilpa Shetty films have failed to impress audiences at the box office. Her last two films, Nikamma and Hungama 2, did not receive positive reviews, and bombed at the big screen, with the former earning just Rs. 1.77 Cr. on a budget of nearly Rs. 22 Cr. On the other hand, Hungama 2 had the backing of its predecessor which was a super hit among fans, but failed to amuse audiences. However, that hasn't discouraged the actress and she is back with another film called Sukhee that is now set to arrive on OTT platforms.

So, if you wish to catch Sukhee from the comfort of your home, know when, and where to watch it online.

Sukhee OTT release: Plot, Cast, and more

Sukhee is a Hindi-language comedy film that follows the journey of a 38-year-old Punjabi housewife Sukhpreet "Sukhee" Kalra. After being fed up of her mundane routine, Sukhee goes to Delhi to attend her high school reunion. What follows next is a journey that will take her on a journey of self-discovery. The film promises to leave viewers engaged on the edge of their seats.

With a runtime of 139 minutes, Sukhee was released in theaters on September 22, and received positive response from the audiences but struggled to leave its mark at the box office. It stars Shilpa Shetty, Amit Sadh, Dilnaz Irani, Kusha Kapila and Pavleen Gujral in notable roles. The film is directed by Sonal Joshi who is making her directorial debut. It is written by Radhika Anand, Paulomi Dutta, and Rupinder Inderjit, and produced by Abundatia Entertainment, and T-Series Films.

Sukhee OTT release: When, where to watch online

After completing its box office run, Sukhee has premiered on Netflix today, November 17. Announcing the film's arrival, the official Netflix account on X posted, “The weekend just got a lot more Sukhee! Watch the talented @theshilpashetty in this heartwarming slice of life dramedy.  Sukhee is STREAMING Now on Netflix!”

Therefore, interested viewers can watch Sukhee on Netflix starting today as long as they have a subscription to the streaming service.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Nov, 16:54 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 6 leak: Will players have to shell out hundreds of dollars?
Epic games
Fortnite voice reporting system rolled out by Epic Games
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Could there be 3 characters in Grand Theft Auto 6?
Fortnite
Lewis Hamilton races onto Fortnite's icon series with exclusive skin and more
Roblox
Roblox launches in-experience subscriptions, developers to benefit from new revenue streams
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon