The Sukhee OTT release: When, where to watch Shilpa Shetty film online

In the last few years, Shilpa Shetty films have failed to impress audiences at the box office. Her last two films, Nikamma and Hungama 2, did not receive positive reviews, and bombed at the big screen, with the former earning just Rs. 1.77 Cr. on a budget of nearly Rs. 22 Cr. On the other hand, Hungama 2 had the backing of its predecessor which was a super hit among fans, but failed to amuse audiences. However, that hasn't discouraged the actress and she is back with another film called Sukhee that is now set to arrive on OTT platforms.

So, if you wish to catch Sukhee from the comfort of your home, know when, and where to watch it online.

Sukhee OTT release: Plot, Cast, and more

Sukhee is a Hindi-language comedy film that follows the journey of a 38-year-old Punjabi housewife Sukhpreet "Sukhee" Kalra. After being fed up of her mundane routine, Sukhee goes to Delhi to attend her high school reunion. What follows next is a journey that will take her on a journey of self-discovery. The film promises to leave viewers engaged on the edge of their seats.

With a runtime of 139 minutes, Sukhee was released in theaters on September 22, and received positive response from the audiences but struggled to leave its mark at the box office. It stars Shilpa Shetty, Amit Sadh, Dilnaz Irani, Kusha Kapila and Pavleen Gujral in notable roles. The film is directed by Sonal Joshi who is making her directorial debut. It is written by Radhika Anand, Paulomi Dutta, and Rupinder Inderjit, and produced by Abundatia Entertainment, and T-Series Films.

Sukhee OTT release: When, where to watch online

After completing its box office run, Sukhee has premiered on Netflix today, November 17. Announcing the film's arrival, the official Netflix account on X posted, “The weekend just got a lot more Sukhee! Watch the talented @theshilpashetty in this heartwarming slice of life dramedy. Sukhee is STREAMING Now on Netflix!”

Therefore, interested viewers can watch Sukhee on Netflix starting today as long as they have a subscription to the streaming service.