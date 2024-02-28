Nifty project management tool: Improve processes and collaboration this way

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Feb 28, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay

Looking for an all-in-one project management tool? Check how Nifty bridges the gap between communication and productivity.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Nifty is a collaboration and project management tool that enables teams to streamline workflows and modernize operations.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

It's an all-in-one project management tool that will include task organisation, time tracking, document management and much more. Users can track all projects and stay on top of their progress.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

With Nifty, teams can effectively track business projects and check what needs to be done on a priority basis - a chart simply colour codes the project milestones' completion. 

Photo Credit: Pixabay

On Nifty, users can project progress and assign tasks accordingly with name, timeline, due date, and more. The key feature is that it provides an overview - A bird’s eye view of all projects and their milestones. 

Photo Credit: Pixabay

To boost productivity, Nifty comes with a time tracking feature where users can analyze how long it takes for tasks to be completed and how working hours are spent. 

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Nifty enables teams to create collaborative documents which can be easily synced with Google Drive. The document or presentation can be easily shared with the team or clients.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

With the form feature, users can also automate tasks, docs, and discussion-based submissions, enabling ease of task distribution.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Nifty provides a 14-day free trial of the tool, however, it is a subscription-based app that starts from $39 per month.

Check related web stories:
Cal.com: Know how this productivity tool can keep you on track at work; it is free for individuals
Sidekick browser: Bring Slack, Zoom, Gmail, WhatsApp together to boost your productivity-5 ways
Superhuman: This AI-powered email tool can save 4 hours for you every week, boost productivity
Revolutionise your work updates with Broadcast - Your new AI-powered productivity partner
View more