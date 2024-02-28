Nifty project management tool: Improve processes and collaboration this way
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Feb 28, 2024
Looking for an all-in-one project management tool? Check how Nifty bridges the gap between communication and productivity.
Nifty is a collaboration and project management tool that enables teams to streamline workflows and modernize operations.
It's an all-in-one project management tool that will include task organisation, time tracking, document management and much more. Users can track all projects and stay on top of their progress.
With Nifty, teams can effectively track business projects and check what needs to be done on a priority basis - a chart simply colour codes the project milestones' completion.
On Nifty, users can project progress and assign tasks accordingly with name, timeline, due date, and more. The key feature is that it provides an overview - A bird’s eye view of all projects and their milestones.
To boost productivity, Nifty comes with a time tracking feature where users can analyze how long it takes for tasks to be completed and how working hours are spent.
Nifty enables teams to create collaborative documents which can be easily synced with Google Drive. The document or presentation can be easily shared with the team or clients.
With the form feature, users can also automate tasks, docs, and discussion-based submissions, enabling ease of task distribution.
Nifty provides a 14-day free trial of the tool, however, it is a subscription-based app that starts from $39 per month.