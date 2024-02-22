 Sidekick browser: Bring Slack, Zoom, Gmail, WhatsApp together to boost your productivity-5 ways | How-to
Home How To Sidekick browser: Bring Slack, Zoom, Gmail, WhatsApp together to boost your productivity-5 ways

Sidekick browser: Bring Slack, Zoom, Gmail, WhatsApp together to boost your productivity-5 ways

Know Sidekick Browser productivity features that can help users create effective workflow. The tools integrate Slack, Zoom, Gmail, WhatsApp, and more in one place.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 22 2024, 13:35 IST
Sidekick browser
Sidekick browser can also be integrated with tools such as Slack, Zoom, Gmail, WhatsApp, and more. (Pexels)
Sidekick browser
Sidekick browser can also be integrated with tools such as Slack, Zoom, Gmail, WhatsApp, and more. (Pexels)

Are you someone who wants to get the job done quickly without losing focus? Are you having some productivity problems? How about if we tell you that there is a distraction-free browser where you can get all your tasks done smoothly and efficiently? Unbelievable right? Well, Sidekick Browser is a Chromium-based browser that not only protects you from distractions but also helps to complete your tasks faster. This tool is one of the most recommended productivity tools and it comes with many advanced features. Additionally, with Sidekick Browser, users can also integrate third-party tools such as Slack, Zoom, Gmail, WhatsApp, and more so they do not have to switch between apps and web browsers to try and keep up with team updates. Check details here.

What is a Sidekick Browser?

The Sidekick Browser is a web browser tool that is specially designed to improve user productivity. It enables users to manage browser tabs effectively and helps streamline workflow by reducing distractions. The tool offers various features that users can take advantage of, such as managing emails, creating to-do lists, scheduling meetings, and much more in one place. According to Sidekick Browser, the tool is 3x faster than Chrome enabling users to complete their tasks more quickly than before. Additionally, users can eliminate distractions as the tool “blocks data-grabbing ads and trackers.” Check out the top 5 Sidekick productivity features.

Sidekick productivity feature

  1. Sidekick Sidebar: The sidebar features enable users to keep all of their favourite and frequently used apps for easy access so users do not have to switch between windows. Users can simply access web pages and apps such as Gmail, Google Drive, Slack, Notion, and more directly.
  2. Sidekick Split-View: This feature is designed for people who like to multitask. The split-view enables users to use different apps or webpages simultaneously within the same browser window, resulting in increased productivity.
  3. Sidekick Task Manager: The task manager is one of the most useful productivity features of the Sidekick as it allows users to mark important tasks, create to-do lists, and track time.
  4. Sidekick Focus Mode: The tool comes with a focus mode when users need to get the task done as soon as possible due to the urgent deadline or importance. This feature reduces distractions by muting notifications.
  5. Sidekick sessions: It is a Chrome-like feature where users can group tabs based on different work to keep their browsers organized and uncluttered.

Sidekick Browser is a subscription-based app which provides two plans: Pro and ProTeam, both costing at different rates. The Pro Sidekick version is priced at $8 per month and the ProTeam is based on custom prices.

Also read other top stories today:

Demand for Deepfake regulation! Artificial intelligence experts and industry executives, including ‘AI godfather' Yoshua Bengio, have signed an open letter calling for more regulation around the creation of deepfakes. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

Sora raises fears! Since OpenAI rolled out its text-to-video AI generation platform, leading content creators are fearing if they are the latest professionals about to be replaced by algorithms. Check out all the details here.

Microsoft to build a home-grown processor! Microsoft has become a customer of Intel's made-to-order chip business. The company will use Intel's 18A manufacturing technology to make a forthcoming chip that the software maker designed in-house. Read all about it here.

First Published Date: 22 Feb, 13:34 IST
