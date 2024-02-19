 Revolutionise your work updates with Broadcast - Your new AI-powered productivity partner | Tech News
Are you tired of drowning in meeting notes? Check out Broadcast, the AI-powered tool that streamlines workflows and boosts productivity effortlessly.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Feb 19 2024, 13:31 IST
Discover Broadcast, the game-changing tool that streamlines meetings, automates tasks, and boosts productivity for leaders. (Pexels)

In the fast-paced world of business, leaders often find themselves buried under a mountain of meeting notes and action items, struggling to maintain focus on strategic priorities. Broadcast, an innovative communication tool, aims to change that narrative by seamlessly integrating meeting notes with existing workflows, automating mundane tasks, and fostering productivity among engineering, product, and project management teams.

Broadcast: Your Productivity Partner

Unlike traditional meeting tools, Broadcast transcends being a mere application; it becomes your productivity partner. Tailored for leaders who seek efficiency, it integrates deeply with existing workflows, allowing users to concentrate on their core responsibilities without being bogged down by administrative tasks.

Safety and Security

Addressing concerns about recording internal meetings, Broadcast assures users of utmost safety. Only attendees have default access to recordings, and users can set permissions according to organisational policies. The platform prioritises privacy and security, surpassing industry standards to safeguard sensitive data.

AI Integration

The secret behind Broadcast's efficiency lies in its AI capabilities. The AI multitasks by correcting transcripts, crafting summaries, and outlining next steps—all while maintaining complete privacy. Broadcast assures users that their data is never used for training purposes, providing a secure environment for leveraging AI technology.

Target Audience

Broadcast proves most beneficial for engineering teams, team managers, and hybrid teams seeking a seamless integration of meeting notes into their workflow, thereby boosting overall productivity.

Privacy Assurance and Data Handling

To allay privacy concerns, Broadcast relies on large language models pre-trained by reputable vendors. User data shared for processing purposes is not retained, ensuring confidentiality. Strict vetting of third-party providers is in place to meet privacy standards, and user control mechanisms allow for personalised data management.

In short, Broadcast is not just a tool; it's a solution to the challenges leaders face in managing information, making it a must-have for those who seek to elevate their team's productivity while ensuring the utmost privacy and security in their operations.

First Published Date: 19 Feb, 13:31 IST
