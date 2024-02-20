Superhuman: This AI-powered email tool can save 4 hours for you every week, boost productivity

Do you get anxious about what to write while sending an email or have so many in your inbox that it becomes a nasty and never-ending chore? If yes, then you are not the only one as many are in the same boat. Drafting a formal and informative email could take up a lot of time and there is a negative impact of that - it distracts teams from their important work. While replying to emails is also necessary, crafting a grammatically correct and formal draft could be tricky for many. To solve this problem, we have found a tool called “Superhuman” which is powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and is designed for Gmail and Outlook users. The tool simplifies sending emails and it does so quickly and easily. Know more about the Superhuman email tool here.

What is the Superhuman email tool?

Superhuman is an AI-powered tool that enables teams to generate quick and detailed emails in seconds. The tool comes with a suite of AI features that simplify all tasks. Superhuman claims that the tool “saves teams over 10 million hours every single year. And get 4 hours back every week” Its features include drafting emails, editing tests, transplanting languages, summarizing documents, and much more all of which save teams a huge amount of time that they can use to focus on more important and urgent tasks. This tool focuses on email management and provides the user with a stress-free experience in responding to others.

How does Superhuman benefit teams and increase productivity?

The email tool has the ability to draft the entire mail based on a few phrases provided by the users. The tool takes advantage of Superhuman AI to create a well-written email so users do not have to look for the right words.

Superhuman AI also helps to fix writing errors such as spelling mistakes, grammar errors, missing characters, capitalization, and more. It also has an autocorrection feature which instantly corrects small mistakes.

Superhuman consists of Split Inbox which can be divided into teams, VIPs, and tools enabling users to focus on specific sections that require their immediate attention.

The Snippets feature enables users to automate repetitive emails by providing pre-save frequently used phrases, sentences, or entire email bodies. This saves a huge amount of time in typing the mail.

The Superhuman tool also enables users to create calendar events. It will enable users to schedule their tasks and keep track of their activities in one place.

Note the Superhuman is a subscription-based tool which starts at $30 per month, per user. For advanced features, users can opt for growth and enterprise plans.

