Noise Air Buds 3 and Air Buds Pro 3 TWS launched in India; check price, specs

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Sep 13, 2023
Photo Credit: noise

Are you a music lover? Noise has just launched its newest product and you should check it out now.

Photo Credit: noise

Noise, announced the expansion of its flagship TWS series, Noise Air Buds, with the launch of Noise Air Buds 3 and Noise Air Buds Pro 3.

Photo Credit: noise

Noise Air Buds 3 series comes with an array of features that are tailor-made to suit users’ needs.

Photo Credit: noise

Noise Air Buds 3 offers up to 45 hours of playtime and ultra-low latency of up to 45ms.

Photo Credit: noise

Noise Air Buds Pro 3 features Active Noise Cancellation up to 30dB.

Photo Credit: noise

Both Noise Air Buds 3 and Air Buds Pro 3 boast touch controls for seamless interaction.

Photo Credit: noise

The earbuds also have a Quad Mic for Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) to filter out ambient noise from the background and ensure callers get impeccable sound clarity in every environment.

Photo Credit: noise

Noise Air Buds 3 comes in two exciting colors, Serene White and Jet Black, while Noise Air Buds Pro 3 is available in four elegant color variants - Space Black, Serene White, Shadow Grey, and Sage Green.

Photo Credit: noise

The Noise Air Buds 3 is available at the launch price of Rs. 1399.

Photo Credit: noise

Air Buds Pro 3 is available at the launch price of Rs. 1799.

Photo Credit: Amazon

 Noise Air Buds 3 and Noise Air Buds Pro 3 can be purchased from gonoise.com, Amazon, and Flipkart, the sale is already on.

