Noise Air Buds 3 and Air Buds Pro 3 TWS launched in India; check price, specs
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By Manshi Singh Published Sep 13, 2023
Are you a music lover? Noise has just launched its newest product and you should check it out now.
Noise, announced the expansion of its flagship TWS series, Noise Air Buds, with the launch of Noise Air Buds 3 and Noise Air Buds Pro 3.
Noise Air Buds 3 series comes with an array of features that are tailor-made to suit users’ needs.
Noise Air Buds 3 offers up to 45 hours of playtime and ultra-low latency of up to 45ms.
Noise Air Buds Pro 3 features Active Noise Cancellation up to 30dB.
Both Noise Air Buds 3 and Air Buds Pro 3 boast touch controls for seamless interaction.
The earbuds also have a Quad Mic for Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) to filter out ambient noise from the background and ensure callers get impeccable sound clarity in every environment.
Noise Air Buds 3 comes in two exciting colors, Serene White and Jet Black, while Noise Air Buds Pro 3 is available in four elegant color variants - Space Black, Serene White, Shadow Grey, and Sage Green.
The Noise Air Buds 3 is available at the launch price of Rs. 1399.
Air Buds Pro 3 is available at the launch price of Rs. 1799.
Noise Air Buds 3 and Noise Air Buds Pro 3 can be purchased from gonoise.com, Amazon, and Flipkart, the sale is already on.