Oneplus Nord Ce 4 5g Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 27,990 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 570 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 570) Processor , 4500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

Key Specs Price ₹27,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.65 inches (16.89 cm) Processor Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 570 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 570) Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 4500 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 8 GB

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G Price in India OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G price in India starts at Rs.27,990. The lowest price of OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G is Rs.23,699 on amazon.in.

Oneplus Nord Ce 4 5g Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 4500 mAh

Display 6.65 inches (16.89 cm)

Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP

Front Camera 32 MP Battery USB Type-C Yes

Capacity 4500 mAh

Type Li-Polymer

User Replaceable No

Quick Charging Yes, Fast Camera Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Camera Setup Single

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Autofocus Yes

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels Display Display Type AMOLED

Screen Size 6.65 inches (16.89 cm)

Pixel Density 396 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Screen Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels General Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Operating System Android v12

Brand OnePlus

Launch Date September 3, 2023 (Unofficial)

Model Nord CE 4 5G

Network 5G: Not Supported in India,

4G: Available Supported in India,

3G: Available, 2G: Available Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity Sim Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wifi Features Mobile Hotspot

VoLTE Yes

WiFi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G Performance Architecture 64 bit

Processor Fabrication 8 nm

RAM 8 GB

Graphics Adreno 619

Processor Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 570 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 570)

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Special Features Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope Storage Internal Memory 128 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

