Oppo Reno 12 series launched in India: Check its top 5 game-changing AI features
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By Aishwarya Panda Published Jul 14, 2024
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Oppo Reno 12 5G series has some eyebrow-raising AI features that work very smoothly. Here are our top picks of AI features from the newly launched Reno series.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Oppo Reno 12 series was launched in India on July 12 with a powerful custom chipset and plenty of AI features that grabbed much attention.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
While the Reno 12 series includes several AI features, we have listed the top 5 game-changing features which caught our eye.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
But, before getting into the details, all the AI features supported on Oppo Reno 12 Pro are based on the cloud and most of them are powered with Google Gemini.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
AI Eraser 2.0: We all have seen Magic Eraser Pixel smartphones, well AI Eraser is just the replica of it, however, it performs as exceptionally as it works on Google devices. It instantly removes the object or person and edits the image in a very clean manner.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
AI Summary: Don’t want to read the whole blog or news blog? Quickly generate the summary of the entire article or document with the help of Reno 12’s AI Summary.
AI Studio: It is the star of all the AI features which has been grabbing much attention. With AI studio you can easily generate cinematic or digital avatars. You can also generate a professional image for your CV.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
AI Speak: Don’t feel like reading the news articles? Let the Oppo Reno 12 read the news article for you so you can continue doing your work with AI keeping you up to date with trends.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
AI Recording Summary: Did you miss the meeting highlights? Next time, make sure to record it on your Oppo Reno 12 smartphone and the AI will help you generate a meeting in-depth summary.