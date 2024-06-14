Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched with IP69 waterproof 360° Armour body in India: 10 things to know
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By MD Ijaj Khan Published Jun 14, 2024
Photo Credit: Oppo
Oppo has launched the Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G in India, featuring an IP69 damage-proof 360° Armour body and a 3D curved AMOLED display.
Photo Credit: Oppo
Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G is the first smartphone in India with IP69, IP68, and IP66 ratings, according to the brand. It also includes military-grade durability with MIL-STD-810H ratings and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for display protection.
Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G boasts a 6.7-inch Full HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 93% screen-to-body ratio. It includes a 300% Ultra Volume Mode for enhanced audio.
Photo Credit: Oppo
The device is also equipped with the Splash Touch function that allows the phone to be used even when the screen is wet or hands are damp, suitable for monsoon conditions.
Photo Credit: Ijaj Khan
Performance and OS: The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050, built with 6nm process technology to improve performance while reducing power consumption. It enables seamless operations for both daily use and gaming.
Photo Credit: Oppo
Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G is available in two configurations: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. It runs on Android 14 with ColorOS 14. Also, It is available in two colour options: Midnight Navy and Dusk Pink.