Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched with IP69 waterproof 360° Armour body in India: 10 things to know

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo has launched the Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G in India, featuring an IP69 damage-proof 360° Armour body and a 3D curved AMOLED display.

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G is the first smartphone in India with IP69, IP68, and IP66 ratings, according to the brand. It also includes military-grade durability with MIL-STD-810H ratings and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for display protection.

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G boasts a 6.7-inch Full HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 93% screen-to-body ratio. It includes a 300% Ultra Volume Mode for enhanced audio.

Photo Credit: Oppo

The device is also equipped with the Splash Touch function that allows the phone to be used even when the screen is wet or hands are damp, suitable for monsoon conditions.

Photo Credit: Ijaj Khan

Performance and OS: The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050, built with 6nm process technology to improve performance while reducing power consumption. It enables seamless operations for both daily use and gaming.

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G is available in two configurations: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. It runs on Android 14 with ColorOS 14. Also, It is available in two colour options: Midnight Navy and Dusk Pink.

Photo Credit: Ijaj Khan

It comes with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging via a Type-C USB charger.

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G features a dual rear camera setup with a 64MP primary camera and a 2MP depth camera. There is also an 8MP front camera in a punch-hole cutout.

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G features a leather back with a cosmic ring pattern, available in dark blue or dark pink with contrasting stripes and a silver ring around the camera sensors.

Photo Credit: Ijaj Khan

OPPO F27 Pro Plus 5G’s 8GB RAM + 128GB version is priced at Rs. 32,999 while the 8GB + 256GB version costs Rs. 34,999. The phone is available for purchase on Amazon. 

