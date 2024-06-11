Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launch in India- Price, specs and all details in 10 slides
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By MD Ijaj Khan Published Jun 11, 2024
Photo Credit: Oppo
Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launch date in India is Oppo is 13 June 13 2024. Prior to the launch, key details about the device have been revealed, including specs, design, and colour options.
Photo Credit: Oppo
Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G is expected to adopt specifications from the Oppo A3 Pro. It may feature a 6.7-inch FHD Plus AMOLED curved screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 950 nits peak brightness, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.
Photo Credit: Oppo
Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G is expected to have a dual back camera setup, with a 64MP primary camera and a 2MP portrait lens and a 8MP selfie camera.
Photo Credit: Oppo
Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G design is anticipated to closely resemble that of the A3 Pro, featuring a vegan leather cover with a vertical stripe and 'Oppo' branding at the bottom.
Photo Credit: Oppo
Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G will come in two colour options: dusk pink and midnight navy.
Photo Credit: Oppo
Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G will have two versions, one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and the other with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G is expected to sport a 5,000 mAh battery and support for 67W rapid charging. It will run the latest ColorOS, based on the Android 14 operating system.
Photo Credit: Oppo
Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G is expected to offer a range of safety certifications, including IP69, IP68, and IP66 for dust and water resistance, as well as a MIL-STD 810H construction and 5-star drop resistance certification.
Photo Credit: Oppo
Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G price in India is expected to be under span class='webrupee'₹/span25,000. In China, the Oppo A3 Pro starts from CNY 1,999 (about Rs. 23,000). The Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G for India is expected to be priced similarly.
Photo Credit: Oppo
With the unveiling just around the corner, stay tuned for the official reveal of the Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G on June 13.