 Oppo Reno12 - Price in India (August 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Release date : 12 Jul 2024

OPPO Reno12

OPPO Reno12 is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 32,900 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO Reno12 from HT Tech. Buy OPPO Reno12 now with free delivery.
Sunset Peach Astro Silver Matte Brown
256 GB
This product is currently not available on Amazon

OPPO Reno12 Variants & Price

The price for the OPPO Reno12 in India is Rs. 32,900.  This is the OPPO Reno12 base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Sunset Peach, Astro Silver and Matte Brown. ...Read More

Key Specs

RAM

8 GB

Display

6.7 inches

Battery

5000 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Oppo Reno12 Summary

Oppo Reno 12 5G launch date in India, price, specifications and more

OPPO Reno 12 5G launch date in India is 12 July 2024. Oppo Reno 12 5G will be available in an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. The smartphone features AI Eraser 2.0, similar to Magic Eraser, which removes unwanted objects from photos. Additionally, AI Studio allows users to create AI-powered portraits, while AI Best Face corrects issues like closed eyes in photos. The OPPO Reno 12 will also include AI Recording Summary, AI Summary, and AI LinkBoost features.

Oppo Reno 12 5G Price in India

Oppo Reno 12 series is set to be priced at EUR 499.99 (approximately Rs. 44,800) for the standard Reno 12 5G model. The Pro version, which includes 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, will cost EUR 599.99 (around Rs. 53,800). Similar pricing is anticipated for the Indian market.

Oppo Reno 12 5G Full Specifications

Oppo Reno 12 series is set to make its global debut, including a launch in India soon. These global variants are anticipated to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy chipset, providing smooth performance for daily use and gaming. This chipset is a slight step down from the more powerful processors found in the Chinese models.

The Oppo Reno 12 5G is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup, featuring two 50MP sensors (likely for main and ultra-wide shots) and an additional 8MP sensor for capturing detailed images. For selfies and video calls, a 50MP front camera is included. The device is likely to be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging technology.

The Oppo Reno 12 is anticipated to launch in India on July 12. This smartphone could appeal to users looking for a combination of robust performance, advanced features, and a durable battery. The series will be available on Amazon India.

FAQ

What is the launch date for the Oppo Reno 12 series?

The Oppo Reno 12 is anticipated to launch in India on July 12, 2024.

What is the expected price of the Oppo Reno 12?

The Oppo Reno 12 series is set to be priced at EUR 499.99 (approximately Rs. 44,800) for the standard Reno 12 5G model.

Is the Oppo Reno 12 confirmed for global release?

While currently launched in China, the Reno 12 with its 5G capabilities is expected to hit shelves worldwide soon.

Oppo Reno12 Full Specifications

HT TECH SCORE 8/10
Scoring parameters:
10
Storage
8
Performance
8
Battery
4
Display
8
Camera

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy

  • Display

    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • Front Camera

    32 MP

  • Removable

    No

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Standby time

    Up to 600 Hours(2G)

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Super VOOC, 80W: 100 % in 47 minutes

  • Thickness

    7.57 mm

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Height

    161.4 mm

  • Width

    74.1 mm

  • Colours

    Sunset Peach, Astro Silver, Matte Brown

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP65

  • Build Material

    Back: Plastic

  • Weight

    177 grams

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Screen Size

    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    394 ppi

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass v7i

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    90.62 %

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    93.2 %

  • HDR 10 / HDR+ support

    Yes, HDR 10+

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Display Type

    Flexible AMOLED

  • Resolution

    1080x2412 px (FHD+)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Resolution

    32 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Brand

    OPPO

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Custom UI

    ColorOS

  • Launch Date

    July 12, 2024 (Official)

  • Camera Setup

    Triple

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle (79° field-of-view), Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 1.95" sensor size, LYT 600, 0.8µm pixel size)8 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera(16 mm focal length, 4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)2 MP f/2.4, Macro Camera

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • OIS

    Yes

  • Video Recording Features

    Dual Video Recording Slo-motion Extra HD

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps 1280x720 @ 240 fps

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.4

  • NFC

    Yes

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N26 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N66 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N26 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N66 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700/2100 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SAR Value

    Head: 1.20 W/kg, Body: 0.87 W/kg

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0, Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Graphics

    Mali-G615 MC2

  • Fabrication

    4 nm

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • Fingerprint Sensor Type

    Optical

  • Storage Type

    UFS 3.1

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

Which is better based on our algorithm?

Our compare tool lets you decide which device would be better for you. The tool is based on our in-house algorithm, which is constantly evolving.

Currently comparing:
HT TECH SCORE 8  /  10
8 8 4 8 10
Performance
Battery
Display
Camera
Storage
HT TECH SCORE 9  /  10
10 6 8 10 10
Disclaimer: Above mentioned calculations are based on our internal algorithm

Oppo K12x 5G goes on sale in India: Check discounts and EMI offers on Flipkart

Aug 02, 2024

Oppo Reno 12 series launched in India: Check its top 5 game-changing AI features

Jul 15, 2024

Oppo Reno 12 series to launch soon: Check out expected specs, features, more

Jun 16, 2024

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched with IP69 waterproof 360° Armour body in India: 10 things to know

Jun 14, 2024

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launch in India- Price, specs and all details in 10 slides

Jun 13, 2024
