oraimo launches FreePods Lite with top features; check price
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Sep 20, 2023
Photo Credit: Flipkart
Are you looking for newly launched earbuds? Here is oraimo with its latest product, FreePods Lite. Check FreePods Lite price and more.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
FreePods Lite is designed to offer users an "unparalleled" audio journey with a slew of astonishing features that promise to deliver dynamic sound quality.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
It sports an impressive 40-hour playtime on a single charge, FreePods Lite ensures that your music lasts longer than ever before.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
These earbuds harness the power of fast charging. They charge up in 10 minutes and have a playtime of 120 minutes.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
FreePods Lite delivers an efficient sound profile, characterized by deep, immersive bass and crystal-clear notes that breathe life into every track.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
FreePods Lite adapts to your unique hearing profile, guaranteeing that each note is heard exactly the way you want it.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
The earbuds come with a sleek transparent design adorned with a captivating dual-color tone.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
The FreePods Lite is competitively priced at just Rs. 799 as the launch price, offering value for the high-quality audio experience it provides.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
It will be available on Flipkart for sale from 19th September 2023 backed with a 12-month warranty.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
The product will also be available for purchase from the authorized oraimo online platform (eclubstore.in) in three attractive colors Ice Lake Blue, Nebula Blue, and Phantom Black.
