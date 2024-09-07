Planning to buy a Samsung smartphone? Here are 5 things you need to know first
Published Sep 07, 2024
Check out these 5 tips before buying a Samsung smartphone and make your decision accordingly.
Samsung is one of the biggest and most popular smartphone brands that offers devices of diverse range.
Samsung smartphones are available at multiple price ranges from budget to premium.
However, before getting a Samsung smartphone, here are the 5 things you need to keep in mind before getting one.
Samsung smartphones do not come with charging adapters in the box, therefore, make sure to have an extra budget for the adapter.
Samsung smartphones do not have a great resale value in comparison to Apple iPhones.
Samsung's mid-range smartphones offer bigger battery sizes, however, its flagship smartphones do not have large batteries.
Samsung smartphones run on OneUI which comes with bloatware and several pre-installed Samsung apps.
Samsung smartphones do not come with an international warranty, therefore, you may have to pay extra for service and repair outside the country.
