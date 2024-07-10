Samsung Galaxy Ring announced: All features explained in 8 points
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By Aishwarya Panda Published Jul 10, 2024
Samsung Galaxy Ring finally unveiled after months of speculations and rumours. Know more about the first-generation Samsung smart ring.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked went live today, July 10 with several product announcements including new foldable smartphones, Galaxy Watch 7 series, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Bud 3 series, and the Galaxy Ring.
Earlier, it was speculated that the Galaxy Ring would be announced in August 2024. However, it made a surprise entry today at the launch event.
The Galaxy Ring features a Titanium Grade 5 and it is 10ATM water resistant, therefore, you can wear it wherever you want, without any worry.
The Samsung Galaxy Ring offers several health tracking features such as a sleep AI algorithm which tracks your sleep patterns and provides in-depth data such as movement during sleep, sleep latency, and heart and respiratory rate.
The smart ring also measures the user’s Energy Score which is based on four key areas: Sleep, Activity, Sleeping Heart Rate and Sleeping Heart Rate Variability.
Users can access all the health and fitness insight on the Samsung’s Health app where users can also find tips, motivations, and other resources.
It also comes with gesture features such as taking photos or turning off the alarm on Galaxy smartphones with a simple double pinch, making it a unique offering.
Users can also keep their heart health in check with the Heart Rate Alert feature that sends users notifications for unusually high or low heart rates in real time.