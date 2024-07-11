Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 launched at 1.09 lakh- 8 things to know about this latest foldable smartphone

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By MD Ijaj Khan
Published Jul 11, 2024
Photo Credit: Debashis Sarkar

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 6 at Galaxy Unpacked 2024 in Paris on July 10, 2024. The latest foldable smartphone boasts upgraded designs and advanced features.

Photo Credit: Debashis Sarkar

Design: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 sports a pocket-sized clamshell design with a FlexWindow. It features Armor Aluminum, Gorilla Glass Victus, and an IP48 rating, weighing only 187 grams. 

Photo Credit: Debashis Sarkar

Display: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display and a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover display with a 120Hz Adaptive refresh rate. The FlexWindow offers Samsung Health updates and notifications.

Photo Credit: Debashis Sarkar

Performance and OS: The device is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB RAM, and up to 512GB storage, it runs on One UI 6.1.1 based on Android 14 with Samsung Knox security.

Photo Credit: Debashis Sarkar

Camera Features:  Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 features Auto Zoom, a 50MP Wide-angle Camera, 12MP Ultra Wide camera, and a 10MP front-facing camera on the main display for superior photography.

Photo Credit: Debashis Sarkar

Battery: It packs a 4000mAh battery with 25W fast charging (charger sold separately), Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, and Wireless PowerShare for convenient power sharing.

Photo Credit: Debashis Sarkar

Colours and Variants:  The device is available in Silver Shadow, Yellow, Blue, and Mint, with exclusive options like Crafted Black, White, and Peach for Samsung Website purchases.

Photo Credit: Debashis Sarkar

Price and Availability:  Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is starting at Rs.109999 for the 12GB+256GB variant in India, pre-orders begin July 10, 2024, with general availability from July 24, 2024.

