Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 launched at ₹1.09 lakh- 8 things to know about this latest foldable smartphone
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By MD Ijaj Khan Published Jul 11, 2024
Photo Credit: Debashis Sarkar
Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 6 at Galaxy Unpacked 2024 in Paris on July 10, 2024. The latest foldable smartphone boasts upgraded designs and advanced features.
Design: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 sports a pocket-sized clamshell design with a FlexWindow. It features Armor Aluminum, Gorilla Glass Victus, and an IP48 rating, weighing only 187 grams.
Display: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display and a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover display with a 120Hz Adaptive refresh rate. The FlexWindow offers Samsung Health updates and notifications.
Performance and OS: The device is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB RAM, and up to 512GB storage, it runs on One UI 6.1.1 based on Android 14 with Samsung Knox security.
Camera Features: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 features Auto Zoom, a 50MP Wide-angle Camera, 12MP Ultra Wide camera, and a 10MP front-facing camera on the main display for superior photography.
Battery: It packs a 4000mAh battery with 25W fast charging (charger sold separately), Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, and Wireless PowerShare for convenient power sharing.