Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launched at ₹164999- 10 things to know about the most expensive foldable smartphone in 2024
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By MD Ijaj Khan Published Jul 11, 2024
Photo Credit: Debashis Sarkar
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launched at its Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris on July 10, showcasing the latest advancements in foldable technology. Here’s what this new foldable has to offer.
Photo Credit: Debashis Sarkar
Design and Display: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 features a sleek, symmetrical design with straight edges and a new cover screen ratio for improved viewing. Its 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display offers up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 2600nit peak brightness.
Photo Credit: Debashis Sarkar
Designed with an Armor Aluminum frame and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 ensures durability and impact resistance. Weighing 239 grams, it's lighter and IP48 rated for water and dust resistance.
Photo Credit: Debashis Sarkar
Performance: The device is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform and boasts 12GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. It supports Ray Tracing for enhanced graphics and features a 1.6x larger vapour chamber for heat management.
Photo Credit: Debashis Sarkar
Galaxy AI: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 integrates upgraded NPU, GPU, and CPU, enhancing performance and supporting advanced Galaxy AI features like PDF overlay translation and Sketch to Image capabilities.
Photo Credit: Debashis Sarkar
Battery: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is equipped with a 4400mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging (charger sold separately), Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, and Wireless PowerShare for convenient power sharing.
Photo Credit: Debashis Sarkar
Camera: The smartphone features a versatile triple rear camera setup: 50MP wide-angle, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. Front cameras include a 10MP cover display and a 4MP in-display sensor for selfies.
Photo Credit: Debashis Sarkar
Software and Security: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 runs on One UI 6.1.1 on Android 14, and it is secured by Samsung Knox with Knox Vault, which promises seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates.
Photo Credit: Debashis Sarkar
Colour Options: The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is available in Silver Shadow, Pink, and Navy, with Crafted Black and White exclusive to Samsung's website, providing a variety of elegant options to suit diverse preferences.
Photo Credit: Debashis Sarkar
Price and Availability: Pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 begin July 10, with general availability on July 24. The 12GB+256GB edition starts at Rs.164999 in India and $1899 in the US.