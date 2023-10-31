Realme Narzo 50, Poco X5 Pro to Moto G84, check out these top 5 smartphones under Rs. 20000

Looking for an affordable smartphone that won't break the bank? Whether you're upgrading or getting your first smartphone, you will find plenty of options under the Rs. 20000 budget. These phones come from trusted brands and offer excellent features like fast performance, vibrant displays, and advanced cameras. From Realme Narzo 50, Poco X5 Pro to Moto G84, here are some of the top picks to help you decide.

1. Redmi Note 11T 5G

Redmi is known for delivering quality in the budget segment. The Redmi Note 11T 5G packs a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 810 Octa-core 5G processor with HyperEngine 2.0, making it super fast. Its 6.6-inch FHD+ display offers a smooth experience with a high 90Hz refresh rate. Plus, it has face unlock for added security.

2. Realme Narzo 50

The Realme Narzo 50 is perfect for gaming with its Octa-core Mediatek Helio G96 processor and Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It features a 120Hz high refresh rate display, ensuring smooth gameplay and a 90.8% screen-to-body ratio. The 5000mAh battery with 33W dart charging support keeps you gaming longer.

3. Poco X5 Pro

Poco X5 Pro is a gaming and multimedia powerhouse. It's equipped with a Snapdragon 778G chip, 6GB/8GB RAM, and 128GB/256GB storage. The 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display has a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone's cameras are impressive, with a 108MP main camera and a strong 16MP selfie camera. It offers a large 5000mAh battery and includes a 67W charger for quick charging.

4. Samsung M34 5G

Despite its basic design, the Samsung M34 5G is a solid choice. It runs on an Exynos 1280 processor, surpassing typical Snapdragon 695 chips. The phone features a vivid 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED 120Hz display, a 50 MP main camera with OIS, and a lasting 6000mAh battery. However, it lacks an included charger for its 25W charging support. With Samsung's feature-rich OneUI and reliable updates, it's a standout choice.

5. Moto G84

The Moto G84 stands out with its distinctive vegan leather back and vibrant colors. It boasts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip, 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage, which is expandable. The 6.5-inch FHD+ pOLED display has a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth daily use. The 50-megapixel main camera with OIS is impressive. The 5,000mAh battery supports 33W charging, and it offers a 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers, and Motorola's clean Android UI.