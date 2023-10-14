Poco X6 Pro Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

POCO X6 Pro POCO X6 Pro is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 22,999 in India with 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

POCO X6 Pro Price in India The starting price for the POCO X6 Pro in India is Rs. 22,999. This is the POCO X6 Pro base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the POCO X6 Pro in India is Rs. 22,999. This is the POCO X6 Pro base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. POCO X6 Pro (8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)

Poco X6 Pro Full Specifications Key Specs Display 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

Front Camera 16 MP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Rear Camera 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Battery 5000 mAh Battery Removable No

USB Type-C Yes

Capacity 5000 mAh

Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast Camera Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Resolution 16 MP, Primary Camera

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Image Resolution 12000 x 9000 Pixels

Autofocus Yes Display Screen Size 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Aspect Ratio 20:9

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Display Type AMOLED

Pixel Density 393 ppi General Launch Date September 29, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand POCO

Operating System Android v12 Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Bluetooth Yes, v5.1

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS Performance Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

RAM 8 GB

Graphics Adreno 660

Fabrication 5 nm

Architecture 64 bit

CPU Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680) Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

Internal Memory 128 GB

