Icon

Phones under 30000: From POCO X5 Pro to Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, check out these 5 top-notch smartphones.

Are you in the market for a new smartphone? Check out our handpicked list of the best phones under 30000.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 11 2023, 17:27 IST
Icon
phones under 30000
Grab the best phones under 30000 from the top brands that are packed with modern features. (Pexels)
phones under 30000
Grab the best phones under 30000 from the top brands that are packed with modern features. (Pexels)

Choosing your smartphone is a significant decision in terms of money spent. Also, considering the substantial time we dedicate to scrolling through our phones each day, it is important to get the best value-for-money handset. Phones under 30000 not only promise exceptional performance but also come packed with modern features, all without breaking the bank. These devices boast sleek designs and distinctive displays that add a touch of style to your tech. Here's a curated list of the top 5 mobile phones under 30000, each offering an impressive blend of performance, features, and value for money. Let's check them out!

1. POCO X5 Pro

The POCO X5 Pro has a big 6.67-inch display and a strong 5000mAh battery. It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, which means it's super fast. If you're into photography, it has a 108MP main camera for top-notch pictures. And the powerful processor ensures smooth performance.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0BYSY2HD1-1

2. OPPO F21 Pro 5G

Recently launched by Oppo, the OPPO F21 Pro 5G is a popular choice. It comes with 8 GB of ram sported by 4500mAh battery for for long lasting charge. It has 64MP + 2MP + 2MP rear and 16MP selfie camera setup, and vibrant a 6.43-inch display. It's lightweight, easy to use, and looks stylish with any outfit.

B0BD52C9GZ-2

3. Realme 10 Pro 5G

The Realme 10 Pro offers an amazing bezel-less AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The colors are vibrant, and the viewing experience is top-notch. With a 108MP + 8MP + 2MP triple camera, it captures stunning photos. The 5000mAh battery ensures a long-lasting charge.

B0BPYKF3JK-3

4. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Samsung is known for quality, and the Galaxy A53 5G lives up to the reputation. It features a 6.6-inch LCD display, an Octa-Core processor, and 8GB RAM for smooth performance. The 12.2MP + 12MP + 12MP rear camera captures memories clearly.

B0B2DTP5MP-4

5. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G boasts a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display, powered by an Octa-Core processor. Its triple rear camera, with a 50 MP main camera, delivers impressive shots. Running on Android 13, it offers up to 16GB RAM with RAM Plus. The 5000mAh battery with AI Power management ensures lasting power.

B0BS16FS5K-5

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Nov, 17:26 IST
Home Mobile News Phones under 30000: From POCO X5 Pro to Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, check out these 5 top-notch smartphones.
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: What could Grand Theft Auto 6’s open world look like?
Call of Duty
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III draws harsh reviews after rushed development
Google
Google's $147 million gambit: The Fortnite deal that could have changed it all
Roblox Cursed Arena: Master combat, characters, and tactics in a dynamic gaming universe.
Roblox Cursed Arena: Quick tips for gameplay, combat tactics, characters, and more
GTA 6
GTA 6 Update: 5 Things We Know About Grand Theft Auto 6 Right Now
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon