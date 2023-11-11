Phones under 30000: From POCO X5 Pro to Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, check out these 5 top-notch smartphones.

Choosing your smartphone is a significant decision in terms of money spent. Also, considering the substantial time we dedicate to scrolling through our phones each day, it is important to get the best value-for-money handset. Phones under 30000 not only promise exceptional performance but also come packed with modern features, all without breaking the bank. These devices boast sleek designs and distinctive displays that add a touch of style to your tech. Here's a curated list of the top 5 mobile phones under 30000, each offering an impressive blend of performance, features, and value for money. Let's check them out!

1. POCO X5 Pro

The POCO X5 Pro has a big 6.67-inch display and a strong 5000mAh battery. It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, which means it's super fast. If you're into photography, it has a 108MP main camera for top-notch pictures. And the powerful processor ensures smooth performance.

2. OPPO F21 Pro 5G

Recently launched by Oppo, the OPPO F21 Pro 5G is a popular choice. It comes with 8 GB of ram sported by 4500mAh battery for for long lasting charge. It has 64MP + 2MP + 2MP rear and 16MP selfie camera setup, and vibrant a 6.43-inch display. It's lightweight, easy to use, and looks stylish with any outfit.

3. Realme 10 Pro 5G

The Realme 10 Pro offers an amazing bezel-less AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The colors are vibrant, and the viewing experience is top-notch. With a 108MP + 8MP + 2MP triple camera, it captures stunning photos. The 5000mAh battery ensures a long-lasting charge.

4. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Samsung is known for quality, and the Galaxy A53 5G lives up to the reputation. It features a 6.6-inch LCD display, an Octa-Core processor, and 8GB RAM for smooth performance. The 12.2MP + 12MP + 12MP rear camera captures memories clearly.

5. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G boasts a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display, powered by an Octa-Core processor. Its triple rear camera, with a 50 MP main camera, delivers impressive shots. Running on Android 13, it offers up to 16GB RAM with RAM Plus. The 5000mAh battery with AI Power management ensures lasting power.