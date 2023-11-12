Icon

Phones under 20000: Grab the top brands from Poco to Vivo with these advanced features

Looking for a new smartphone, but don't want to break the bank? Discover the top 5 budget phones under 20000 packed with advanced features for an immersive and powerful experience.

By: HT TECH
Nov 12 2023, 13:37 IST
Vivo phones under 15000: Check out the top 5 models
1/6 Vivo phones under 15000: Gone are the days when only a few smartphones were available. Thanks to new technology, smartphone brands can now offer lots of great features at affordable prices. The big phone companies are now focusing on making mid-range smartphones, and the category of phones under 15000 is one of the most competitive. These phones have impressive hardware, sleek designs, and long-lasting batteries, making them great value for your money. If you are thinking about getting a new Vivo phone, we have put together a list for you. So, check out the top 5 Vivo phones under 15000 with powerful features. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
2/6 1. Vivo T1 44W: If you want a phone that charges super fast, the Vivo T1 44W is a great choice. It supports 44W fast charging, which means it can fill up half of its 5000mAh battery in just 28 minutes. Other features of the Vivo T1 44W include a 6.44-inch FullHD AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage (you can expand it up to 1TB), 50-megapixel triple cameras, and a 16-megapixel front camera. (Amazon)
3/6 2. Vivo Y21G: The Vivo Y21G has a 6.50-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. It comes with a MediaTek Helio G70 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. The Y21G supports 18W fast charging and has a 5000mAh battery. However, you should check out its processor and camera performance to get a better idea about its capabilities. (Amazon)
4/6 3. Vivo U20: The Vivo U20 has a 6.53-inch touchscreen display and runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE octa-core processor with 4GB of RAM. It also has a 5000mAh lithium-ion battery with 18W fast charging support. The U20 features an AI triple rear camera (16MP + 8MP + 2MP) and a 16MP selfie camera. With the Snapdragon 675 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage, the Vivo U20 is a good choice for gamers. (Amazon)
5/6 4. Vivo Y16: The Vivo Y16 comes with a 13MP+2MP rear camera setup and a 5MP front camera. Its 6.51-inch HD+ LCD display provides clear and immersive visuals. The phone has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, along with 10W fast charging for its 5000mAh battery, ensuring long battery life. (Vivo)
6/6 5. Vivo Y17s: The Vivo Y17s features 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It comes with an 8MP front camera and a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary lens and a 2MP depth sensor for creating bokeh effects. This smartphone has a 6.56-inch display, supports 15W fast charging, and is equipped with a 5000mAh battery. Now you have the scoop on some of the best Vivo phones under 15,000. You can choose the one that suits your needs the best. (Amazon)
Check out the top 5 phones under 20000 that offer exceptional power, advanced features, and sleek designs. (AFP)

Are you looking for a new smartphone but don't want to break the bank? Look no further than the budget-friendly smartphone market. In the realm of smartphones, the 20000 budget segment opens up a treasure trove of options from leading brands, offering a perfect blend of advanced features without breaking the bank. The competition in the market has paved the way for affordability, ensuring that you can lay your hands on a quality mobile device without sacrificing advanced technology. From facial recognition to seamless displays, these smartphones boast a plethora of high-end features. Let's explore some of the top contenders in the phones under 20000 category to help you find the perfect match for your needs.

Poco, Samsung to Vivo, here are some of the best phones under 20000

1. Poco X5 Pro

The Poco X5 Pro is a gaming and multimedia beast, offering exceptional power at an unbeatable price. It features a Snapdragon 778G chip, 6GB/8GB RAM with 128GB/256GB storage, a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and top-notch cameras (108MP main and a strong 16MP selfie camera). With a 5000mAh battery and included 67W charger, it charges quickly and lasts beyond a day.

2. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G offers remarkable power and features for under Rs. 20,000. It runs on an Exynos 1280 processor, surpassing typical Snapdragon 695 chips. Boasting various RAM and storage options (expandable), a vivid 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED 120Hz display, an impressive 50MP main camera with OIS, and a lasting 6000mAh battery, it's a standout choice for gaming and photography.

3. Redmi Note 12 5G

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 12 5G features a vibrant 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor. It offers a 48MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide, MIUI interface, a lasting 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging, and various RAM and storage options.

4. Moto G84

The Moto G84 showcases Motorola's enduring prowess. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage (expandable), and a 6.5-inch FHD+ pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The 50-megapixel main camera with OIS stands out in its segment. Its 5,000mAh battery supports 33W charging, lasting a day and a half.

5. Vivo Y56 5G

This sleek phone with rounded edges gives you a premium feel. The Vivo Y56 5G has a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display that provides an immersive viewing experience. The large 5000 mAh battery can easily provide juice for a whole day. It is based on Android 11 OS.

These are just a few of the many great phones under 20000 available now. With so many options to choose from, you're sure to find the perfect one for your needs and budget.

12 Nov, 13:37 IST
