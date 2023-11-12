Phones under 20000: Grab the top brands from Poco to Vivo with these advanced features

Are you looking for a new smartphone but don't want to break the bank? Look no further than the budget-friendly smartphone market. In the realm of smartphones, the 20000 budget segment opens up a treasure trove of options from leading brands, offering a perfect blend of advanced features without breaking the bank. The competition in the market has paved the way for affordability, ensuring that you can lay your hands on a quality mobile device without sacrificing advanced technology. From facial recognition to seamless displays, these smartphones boast a plethora of high-end features. Let's explore some of the top contenders in the phones under 20000 category to help you find the perfect match for your needs.

Poco, Samsung to Vivo, here are some of the best phones under 20000

1. Poco X5 Pro

The Poco X5 Pro is a gaming and multimedia beast, offering exceptional power at an unbeatable price. It features a Snapdragon 778G chip, 6GB/8GB RAM with 128GB/256GB storage, a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and top-notch cameras (108MP main and a strong 16MP selfie camera). With a 5000mAh battery and included 67W charger, it charges quickly and lasts beyond a day.

2. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G offers remarkable power and features for under Rs. 20,000. It runs on an Exynos 1280 processor, surpassing typical Snapdragon 695 chips. Boasting various RAM and storage options (expandable), a vivid 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED 120Hz display, an impressive 50MP main camera with OIS, and a lasting 6000mAh battery, it's a standout choice for gaming and photography.

3. Redmi Note 12 5G

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 12 5G features a vibrant 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor. It offers a 48MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide, MIUI interface, a lasting 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging, and various RAM and storage options.

4. Moto G84

The Moto G84 showcases Motorola's enduring prowess. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage (expandable), and a 6.5-inch FHD+ pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The 50-megapixel main camera with OIS stands out in its segment. Its 5,000mAh battery supports 33W charging, lasting a day and a half.

5. Vivo Y56 5G

This sleek phone with rounded edges gives you a premium feel. The Vivo Y56 5G has a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display that provides an immersive viewing experience. The large 5000 mAh battery can easily provide juice for a whole day. It is based on Android 11 OS.

These are just a few of the many great phones under 20000 available now. With so many options to choose from, you're sure to find the perfect one for your needs and budget.