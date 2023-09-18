realme 11 Pro Series 5G hits 1-million mark in India
Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Sep 18, 2023
Photo Credit: realme
The realme 11 Pro series is receiving lots of love from customers and doing well in the market with 1 million in sales.
Photo Credit: realme
The realme 11 Pro Series 5G has witnessed a massive response from users and has sold over 1 Million units in just the first quarter since it went on sale.
Photo Credit: realme
realme launched the realme 11 Pro Series 5G back in June - with two models – realme 11 Pro+ 5G and realme 11 Pro 5G.
Photo Credit: realme
The realme 11 Pro 5G series offers a powerful camera system, a high-refresh-rate display, a premium design, and advanced charging capabilities.
Photo Credit: realme
The realme 11 Pro 5G is equipped with a 100 MP camera with OIS ProLight technology that allows for clear and stabilized images.
Photo Credit: realme
Both phones come with a 120 Hz curved vision display and 2160 Hz PWM ultra-high frequency dimming, which provides users with a smooth and immersive visual experience.
Photo Credit: realme
The 6.7-inch OLED curved screen has a screen proportion of 93.65% and supports up to a 120 Hz refresh rate.
Photo Credit: realme
realme 11 Pro+ 5G and the realme 11 Pro 5G respectively support 100W SuperVOOC and 67W SUPERVOOC charging technology.
Photo Credit: realme
The smartphones offer a massive 5000mAh battery capacity.
Photo Credit: realme
The realme 11 Pro+ 5G features the world's first 200 MP camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), SuperZoom, an upgraded Samsung ISOCELL HP3 SuperZoom sensor, and a 32 MP Sony selfie camera.
Photo Credit: realme
Both phones come with various creative camera modes such as SuperOIS, Street Photography Mode, Night Mode featuring Moon Mode, Starry Sky Mode, and Super Nightscape
