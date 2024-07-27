Realme 13 Pro series AI camera features: Know what’s coming ahead of July 30 launch
Photo Credit: Realme
The Realme 13 Pro series launching soon in India, check out the newly announced AI camera features.
Photo Credit: Realme
The Realme 13 Pro series is confirmed to launch on July 30 with two models, the vanilla Realme 13 Pro and the Realme 13 Pro Plus.
Photo Credit: Realme
This year, Realme has integrated several camera AI features into the Realme 13 Pro series along with a new AI photography architecture called the HYPERIMAGE+.
Photo Credit: Realme
The Realme 13 Pro series AI features include AI Ultra Clarity, AI Smart Removal, AI Group Photo Enhance, and AI Audio Zoom.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The Realme 13 Pro Plus was revealed to feature a triple camera setup that will include a 50MP primary camera with a Sony Lytia 701 sensor.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Its other two sensors include a 50MP periscope lens with Sony Lytia 600 and an 8MP ultra-wide camera.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Apart from AI features, the smartphone will be announced in new Monet Gold and Monet Purple colour variants.
Photo Credit: Realme
More about the upcoming Realme 13 Pro series will be announced during the launching event.
