The Realme GT 6T was unveiled today, here is the first in-hand look at the smartphone with its specifications.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Realme GT 6T was unveiled on May 22, 2024 in India. The smartphone was announced in the mid-range segment with flagship features.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Realme GT 6T is powered by Snapdragon 7+ Gen3 chipset to support on-device AI and multitasking.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Realme GT 6T smartphone offers 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Realme GT 6T comes with a 50MP OIS SONY LYT 600 sensor and an 8MP SONY IMX355 wide-angle sensor.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Realme GT 6T also has a 32MP Sony IMX615 front-facing camera.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Realme GT 6T is backed by a 5500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
You can get the Realme GT 6T at a starting price of Rs.30999.
