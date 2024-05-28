Realme Gt 6t - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Realme GT 6T review: The Realme GT series is known in the smartphone industry for its performance-centric capabilities. After nearly two years, Realme has announced a new GT 6T smartphone in India in the mid-range segment which is gaining much traction for its head-turning nano mirror design and powerful specification. The Realme GT 6T is a smartphone launched to manage heavy and graphic-intensive tasks such as gaming, multitasking, and more. During the launch, the smartphone was compared to several high-end and higher mid-range devices such as Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, Vivo V30 Pro, and others. However, does it really go up to the hype for smartphones around Rs.30000?

Realme Gt 6t Summary

Latest Update: