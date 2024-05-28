 Realme Gt 6t - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Overview Prices Reviews Summary Specs Alternatives Web Stories News
RealmeGT6T_Display_6.78inches(17.22cm)
RealmeGT6T_FrontCamera_32MP
RealmeGT6T_RAM_8GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39869/heroimage/162085-v6-realme-gt-6t-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_RealmeGT6T_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39869/heroimage/162085-v6-realme-gt-6t-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_RealmeGT6T_4
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39869/heroimage/162085-v6-realme-gt-6t-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_RealmeGT6T_5
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39869/heroimage/162085-v6-realme-gt-6t-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_RealmeGT6T_6
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39869/heroimage/162085-v6-realme-gt-6t-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_RealmeGT6T_7
Release date : 28 May 2024

Realme GT 6T

Realme GT 6T is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 30,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 Processor , 5500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme GT 6T from HT Tech. Buy Realme GT 6T now with free delivery.
4/5
Fluid Silver Razor Green
128 GB 256 GB 512 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Key Specs

RAM

8 GB

Display

6.78 inches

Battery

5500 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP + 8 MP

Realme GT 6T Variants & Price

Realme GT 6T price starts at ₹30,999 and goes upto ₹39,999.Realme GT 6T is available in 7 options.

Filter variants by Storage:
₹30,999 8% OFF
Fluid Silver
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
Buy Now
₹32,999 8% OFF
Razor Green
  • 256 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
Buy Now
₹32,999 8% OFF
Fluid Silver
  • 256 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
Buy Now
₹35,998 5% OFF
Fluid Silver
  • 256 GB
  • 12 GB RAM
Buy Now
₹35,999 5% OFF
Razor Green
  • 256 GB
  • 12 GB RAM
Buy Now
₹39,999 4% OFF
Razor Green
  • 512 GB
  • 12 GB RAM
Buy Now
₹39,999 4% OFF
Fluid Silver
  • 512 GB
  • 12 GB RAM
Buy Now
Add a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

Realme Gt 6t Expert Review

EXPERT RATING 4/5
Pros
  • Amazing display
  • High peak brightness
  • Lasting battery
  • Effective multitasking
Cons
  • Average camera performance
  • Minor heating issues

Realme GT 6T review: The Realme GT series is known in the smartphone industry for its performance-centric capabilities. After nearly two years, Realme has announced a new GT 6T smartphone in India in the mid-range segment which is gaining much traction for its head-turning nano mirror design and powerful specification. The Realme GT 6T is a smartphone launched to manage heavy and graphic-intensive tasks such as gaming, multitasking, and more. During the launch, the smartphone was compared to several high-end and higher mid-range devices such as Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, Vivo V30 Pro, and others. However, does it really go up to the hype for smartphones around Rs.30000?

Read More

Realme Gt 6t Summary

Realme GT 6T Specifications, price, launch date and more

Realme GT 6T debuted on May 22, 2024, featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate on its 6.78-inch touchscreen. The display supports a resolution of 2780x1264 pixels at 450 pixels per inch (ppi) and is safeguarded by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Running on an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor, the phone offers robust performance.

Realme GT 6T Price in India

The Realme GT 6T starts at Rs. 30999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and goes up to Rs. 38999 for 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The Realme GT 6T is available in two attractive colours: Fluid Silver and Razor Green. The smartphone is available for purchase through Amazon, the Realme website, and retail stores.

Realme GT 6T design, display, processor and more

The Realme GT 6T has a glass back design with three camera rings and an LED flash. It features a 6.78-inch touchscreen display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2780x1264 pixels, protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor and comes with 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB of RAM. Running on Android 14, it is equipped with a 5500mAh non-removable battery that supports Super VOOC fast charging.

The rear camera setup includes a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP camera, while the front camera features a 32MP sensor. The phone runs Realme UI 5 based on Android 14 and offers storage options of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. It supports dual Nano-SIM cards and measures 162.00 x 75.10 x 8.65mm, weighing 191.00 grams. The device is available in Fluid Silver and Razor Green and has an IP65 rating for dust and water protection.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 ax, Bluetooth v5.40, USB Type-C, 3G, 4G (including Band 40 for some Indian LTE networks), and 5G with active 4G on both SIM cards.

Realme GT 6T FAQs

What is the peak brightness of Realme GT 6T?

Realme claims the GT 6T has a peak brightness of 6000 nits, which provides clear visibility in direct sunlight.

What processor is in Realme GT 6T?

The device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor and comes with 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB of RAM.

What is the battery capacity of the Realme GT 6T?

Realme GT 6T is powered by a 5500mAh non-removable battery that supports Super VOOC fast charging.

Realme Gt 6t Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 8/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
10
Performance
8
Battery
8
Display
8
Camera

  • Battery

    5500 mAh

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 8 MP

  • Front Camera

    32 MP

  • Display

    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Capacity

    5500 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Super VOOC, 120W: 50 % in 10 minutes

  • Removable

    No

  • Width

    75.1 mm

  • Thickness

    8.65 mm

  • Weight

    191 grams

  • Height

    162 mm

  • Colours

    Fluid Silver, Razor Green

  • HDR 10 / HDR+ support

    Yes

  • Pixel Density

    450 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    91.22 %

  • Screen Size

    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Resolution

    1264x2780 px (FHD+)

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus 2

  • Display Type

    LTPO AMOLED

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    94.20 %

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Resolution

    32 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(21 mm focal length, 2.74" sensor size, Exmor RS)

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Custom UI

    Realme UI

  • Brand

    realme

  • Launch Date

    May 28, 2024 (Official)

  • Flash

    Yes, Dual LED Flash

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.88, Wide Angle (79° field-of-view), Primary Camera(25.56 mm focal length, 1.95" sensor size, LYT 600, CMOS image sensor)8 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera(15.91 mm focal length, 4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Video Recording Features

    Dual Video Recording Slo-motion Bokeh portrait video

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • OIS

    Yes

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Film Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.4

  • NFC

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SAR Value

    Head: 1.175 W/kg, Body: 0.368 W/kg

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0, Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Graphics

    Adreno 732

  • RAM type

    LPDDR5X

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.8 GHz, Single core, Cortex X4 + 2.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A720 + 1.9 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A520)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Fabrication

    4 nm

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor Type

    Optical

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Storage Type

    UFS 3.1

Related Products

15% OFF

OPPO F27 Pro Plus
  • Midnight Navy
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹27,999 ₹32,999
Buy Now
Realme Gt 6t Oppo F27 Pro Plus
25% OFF

Infinix GT 20 Pro 5G
  • Mecha Blue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹23,990 ₹31,999
Buy Now
Realme Gt 6t Infinix Gt 20 Pro 5g
8% OFF

Realme GT 6T 256GB
  • Fluid Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹32,999 ₹35,999
Buy Now
Realme Gt 6t Realme Gt 6t 256gb
8% OFF

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion
  • Marshmallow Blue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹23,949 ₹25,999
Buy Now
Realme Gt 6t Motorola Edge 50 Fusion
Latest Mobile Phones

Web Stories

iPhone 14 Plus is available at 29% discount on Flipkart: Check out latest deals and offers

Jul 15, 2024

iPhone 15 price drops on Amazon: Check out latest bank and exchange offers

Jul 15, 2024

Oppo Reno 12 series launched in India: Check its top 5 game-changing AI features

Jul 15, 2024

iPhone 14 available at 21% discount on Amazon: Check out the latest bank offers

Jul 13, 2024

iPhone 15 price drops by 11% on Flipkart: Know about new bank and exchange offers

Jul 13, 2024
Web Stories

Related Realme GT 6T News

Read all Related Mobile News

Mobiles By Brand

Last updated date: 11 July 2024
Home  /  Mobiles in India   /   Realme Mobile   /   Realme GT 6T

Trending Mobile Phones

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
₹114,500 ₹134,999
Buy Now

Vivo X100 Pro 5G

  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
₹89,999
Check Details

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
₹151,700 ₹159,900
Buy Now

Xiaomi 14 Ultra

  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
₹99,999
Check Details
Trending Mobile Phones

Latest Mobile Phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 5G

  • Pink
  • 12 GB RAM
₹164,999
Check Details

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G

  • Blue
  • 12 GB RAM
₹109,999
Check Details

Realme C61

  • Safari Green
  • 4 GB RAM
₹7,699
Check Details

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

  • Mega Blue
  • 8 GB RAM
₹19,999
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones

Upcoming Mobile Phones

IQOO 12 Pro

  • Burning Way
  • 16 GB RAM
₹58,090
Check Details

Vivo Y36i

  • Fantasy Purple
  • 4 GB RAM
₹14,190
Check Details

Realme C65

  • Purple Nebula
  • 6 GB RAM
₹12,590
Check Details

OPPO Find N4 Flip

  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹78,990
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Last updated date: 11 July 2024
Home  /  Mobiles in India   /   Realme Mobile   /   Realme GT 6T

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Realme Gt 6t
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender