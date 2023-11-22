Realme Narzo Week! Check offers available on realme Narzo 60 Pro, Narzo N55, more
Realme has introduced the “Narzo Week” during which it has rolled out special offers for popular Narzo-series smartphones. Check models and discounts.
Photo Credit: Amazon
The realme Narzo Week sale begins on 22nd November, 12 AM onwards on Amazon.in and realme.com till November 30.
Photo Credit: Realme
The Realme sale can be availed on devices: Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 60 5G, Realme Narzo N55, and Realme Narzo N53
Photo Credit: Realme
Interested buyers can get Rs.3000 off on the Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G on the 12GB+1TB variant.
Buy here
Photo Credit: Amazon
For Realme Narzo 60 Pro 256GB variant and 8GB+128GB variants, buyers can avail of the coupon worth Rs.4000 and get the smartphone at the reduced price of Rs.22999 and Rs.19999 respectively.
Photo Credit: Realme
Both the storage variants of Realme Narzo 60 5G will be available at the discounted price of Rs.17999 (8GB+256GB) and Rs.15999 (8GB+128GB).
Tap to buy
Photo Credit: Amazon
For the Realme Narzo N53, buyers can grab the Rs.2000 coupon while purchasing the device.
Check Product
Photo Credit: Amazon
The Realme Narzo 60 Pro features a 100 MP OIS ProLight camera and a massive 67W SUPERVOOC charging support. It comes in two color options, Mars Orange and Cosmic Black.
Photo Credit: Amazon
The Realme Narzo 60 is powered by a Dimensity 6020 5G Chipset and 5000mAh battery for lasting battery life.
Photo Credit: Amazon
The Realme Narzo N55 is equipped with MediaTek Helio G88 chipset and has up to 12GB dynamic RAM. You can get the smartphone in two color options, Prime Blue and Prime Black.
Photo Credit: Amazon
The Realme Narzo N53 is powered by Unisoc T612 Chipset and it features a 50MP AI camera to capture great quality images. The smartphone is available in Feather Gold and Feather Black color options.
Check More
