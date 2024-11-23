Reset Instagram content recommendation: Check out the Step-by-step guide
Published Nov 23, 2024
Here’s how users can refresh their content recommendations on Instagram, check the details.
Instagram is now allowing users to refresh their feed which will reset the algorithm on what they like to watch.
The Meta-owned platform is testing reset recommendation algorithms allowing users to take control over what they want to explore.
Here’s how users will be able to reset Instagram content recommendations.
On the Instagram app, go to “Settings and Activity” and tap on “Suggested content” under ‘What You See”.
Now tap on the “Reset suggested content” which will showcase a guideline of how the feature will work.
Then, tap on “Next” and simply tap on the Reset suggested content button.
Enabling this process will provide users with fresh content on their reels and “For You” page. So, they don’t have to watch similar content again.
