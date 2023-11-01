Samsung Galaxy M44 5g Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy M44 5G Samsung Galaxy M44 5G is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 29,999 in India with 50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/3 2/3 View all Images View all Images 3/3 Key Specs Price ₹29,999 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 6.7 inches (17.02 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Rear Camera 50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP Front Camera 16 MP Battery 6000 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Samsung Galaxy M44 5G Price in India The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy M44 5G in India is Rs. 29,999. This is the Samsung Galaxy M44 5G base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy M44 5g Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 6000 mAh

Rear Camera 50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP

Front Camera 16 MP

Display 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Battery USB Type-C Yes

Quick Charging Yes, Fast, 25W

Type Li-Polymer

Removable No

Capacity 6000 mAh Camera Flash Yes, LED Flash

Settings Exposure compensation

Resolution 16 MP, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

Autofocus Yes

Camera Setup Single

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Image Resolution 8150 x 6150 Pixels

Video Recording 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps Display Screen Protection Corning Gorilla Glass

Aspect Ratio 20:9

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch

Display Type Super AMOLED

Pixel Density 393 ppi

Refresh Rate 120 Hz General Launch Date October 31, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand Samsung

Operating System Android v13 Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

NFC Yes

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

Network Support 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM 1 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N28 / N66 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

VoLTE Yes

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass Performance Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Graphics Adreno 660

CPU Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Cortex X1 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)

Fabrication 5 nm

Architecture 64 bit

RAM 8 GB Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Internal Memory 256 GB

USB OTG Yes

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

