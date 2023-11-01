 Samsung Galaxy M44 5g Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Samsung Galaxy M44 5G

Samsung Galaxy M44 5G is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 29,999 in India with 50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Key Specs
₹29,999 (speculated)
256 GB
6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP
16 MP
6000 mAh
Android v13
8 GB
Samsung Galaxy M44 5G Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy M44 5G in India is Rs. 29,999. This is the Samsung Galaxy M44 5G base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy M44 5G in India is Rs. 29,999.  This is the Samsung Galaxy M44 5G base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy M44 5G

(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Samsung Galaxy M44 5g Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6000 mAh
  • 50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP
  • 16 MP
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Battery
  • Yes
  • Yes, Fast, 25W
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
  • 6000 mAh
Camera
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Exposure compensation
  • 16 MP, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • Yes
  • Single
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
Display
  • Corning Gorilla Glass
  • 20:9
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • Super AMOLED
  • 393 ppi
  • 120 Hz
General
  • October 31, 2023 (Unofficial)
  • Samsung
  • Android v13
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N28 / N66 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.3
  • Yes
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
Performance
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • Adreno 660
  • Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Cortex X1 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
  • 5 nm
  • 64 bit
  • 8 GB
Sensors
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Yes
Storage
  • 256 GB
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    Icon
    Samsung Galaxy M44 5g