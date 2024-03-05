Samsung Galaxy S23 5G price cut: Amazon has rolled out a massive 28% discount, check it now

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Mar 05, 2024
Photo Credit: Amazon

Are you thinking about getting a new phone? Well, now is the best time! Amazon has slashed the price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G.

Photo Credit: Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S23 Price Cut: The Galaxy S23 just got more affordable. The 128GB model, originally priced at Rs. 89999, is now only Rs. 64999, giving you a massive 28 percent discount.

Product Page
Photo Credit: Samsung

But the savings don't end there. You can reduce the price even further by trading in your old phone. Don't miss this opportunity to get the Samsung Galaxy S23 at an amazing price.

Photo Credit: Samsung

And there's more! If you have an HDFC Bank Credit Card, you can get an instant discount of Rs. 10000 on a minimum purchase of Rs. 25000.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

Samsung Galaxy S23 Specs: The Samsung Galaxy S23 is a top-tier smartphone featuring a stylish glass and metal design. It boasts a 6.1-inch Super AMOLED display and operates on a robust Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

Capture stunning photos and shoot 8K videos at 30fps with the impressive 50 MP, 12 MP, and 10 MP rear cameras. Additionally, it comes equipped with a long-lasting 3,900 mAh battery.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

Seize the opportunity to get the Samsung Galaxy S23 with these incredible discounts. Don't let this special offer pass you by- maximise your savings now!

Check related web stories:
Huge savings on iPhone 15 Pro! Get it with a huge discount for just Rs. 127990 on Amazon
Exciting Updates on Apple Arcade: Know what’s new in Junkworld, Hillclimb Racing and more
Rocket 135 app: Know how to manage to-do lists and tasks effectively to boost productivity
Amazon rolls out Apple iPhone 15 price drop! Check discounts, bank offers and more
View more