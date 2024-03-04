Amazon rolls out Apple iPhone 15 price drop! Check discounts, bank offers and more
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Mar 04, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
Grab the new Apple iPhone 15 at a 9 percent discount on Amazon, among other offers. Check out the details of this deal.
Photo Credit: Apple
Apple unveiled the new iPhone 15 series in September 2023 with several new features that aim to elevate the user experience.
Photo Credit: Apple
Apple is now working to bring the new iOS 17.4 update which is expected to have more features and security fixes.
Buy here!
Photo Credit: reuters
So, if you wish to enjoy all of the features that iOS 17 offers, then having an iPhone is crucial. Check out this massive iPhone 15 price drop rolled out by Amazon.
Photo Credit: Apple
The iPhone 15 is originally priced at Rs.79990 for the 128GB storage variant.
Photo Credit: Apple
However, you can purchase the device for just Rs.72999, giving a great 9 percent discount courtesy of Amazon.
Photo Credit: Apple
That’s not it! You can further reduce the iPhone 15 price by taking advantage of bank and exchange offers.
Photo Credit: Apple
Buyers can get flat Rs. 4000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs. 47940.
Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple
With an exchange offer, you can get up to Rs.11250 off. However, the value will be based on the device’s model and condition, as well as the offer availability at your location.
Photo Credit: Apple
By taking advantage of this iPhone 15 price drop, you can take home the Apple smartphone for a steal price and enjoy all the benefits it brings.
Check related web stories:
Score big savings with Amazon’s iPhone 14 price cut! Check exciting discounts and offers
Apple iPhone 13: Grab it for Rs. 81,900 now with this amazing price cut on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Ring: Android friendly, but iPhone users suffer compatibility snub
Grab Apple iPhone 14 Plus with 25 pct discount on Amazon! Check offers and benefits
View more