Huge savings on iPhone 15 Pro! Get it with a huge discount for just Rs. 127990 on Amazon

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Mar 04, 2024
Photo Credit: HT Tech

Are you looking for a new smartphone? Check out the fantastic offer on the iPhone 15 Pro rolled out by Amazon and discover how you can save big.

Photo Credit: Amazon

iPhone 15 Pro Price Drop: The iPhone 15 Pro just got more affordable. The 128GB version used to cost Rs. 134900, but now it's only Rs. 127990. That's a substantial 5 percent discount!

Product Page
Photo Credit: Amazon

But wait, there's more! You can reduce the price even more by trading in your old phone and taking advantage of special bank deals. This is your chance to own the iPhone 15 Pro at a fantastic price.

Photo Credit: Apple

Trade in your old phone and get up to Rs. 15950 off on the iPhone 15 Pro. The amount you save depends on your old phone's model and condition. Check if this deal is available in your area by entering your PIN code.

Photo Credit: AP

And there's an extra bonus! Use your HDFC Bank Credit Card to get an instant Rs. 3000 discount on a minimum purchase of Rs. 80940. If you have an HSBC Credit Card, you can also get an instant Rs. 150 off on EMI transactions.

Photo Credit: Apple

Additionally, if you have an HSBC Credit Card, you can enjoy an instant Rs. 150 off on EMI transactions.

Buy here
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 15 Pro Specs: The iPhone 15 Pro has a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on Apple's enhanced A17 Pro processor and comes with a 3,274 mAh battery. Capture stunning photos with its triple camera setup, including a 48MP main camera.

Photo Credit: Apple

Don't miss out on these amazing offers to save big on your iPhone 15 Pro purchase. Visit Amazon now and grab your deal before it's gone.

Check Product
Check related web stories:
Amazon rolls out Apple iPhone 15 price drop! Check discounts, bank offers and more
Exciting Updates on Apple Arcade: Know what’s new in Junkworld, Hillclimb Racing and more
Rocket 135 app: Know how to manage to-do lists and tasks effectively to boost productivity
Amazon is offering a huge deal on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Check all offers here
View more