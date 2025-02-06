Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Top 5 AI features that just make sense
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Feb 06, 2025
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Here are the top 5 AI features you could use on your Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra recently made its grand debut with some eye-catching AI features and personalisation enhancements.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
This year Samsung’s major focus was performance and bringing AI that works exactly like a “True companion”.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Therefore, know about the top 5 AI features of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra which are not only useful but futuristic.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Now Brief: This is a newly added Galaxy AI feature which provides users with morning, afternoon, and evening based on app interactions and connected devices.
Photo Credit: Samsung
AI audio remover: This is the major Galaxy AI feature which enables users to remove unwanted noise from the background of the video.
Check Product
Photo Credit: Samsung
ProScaler: This is another carefully thoughtful AI feature which enhances the display image scaling quality by 40%.
Photo Credit: Samsung
AI personal assistant: Samsung has integrated Gemini into the smartphone with access to develop apps. Therefore, Samsung users have their own AI-powered assistant.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Drawing Assist: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with the S-Pen makes it easier for users to experience generating AI images. It also works based on text and voice prompts
Check related web stories:
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra launched: 5 things you need to know before buying the smartphone
Samsung Galaxy S25 launched: 5 reasons to by Samsung phones over iPhones
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Everything we expect so far
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Know when and where to watch live stream
View more