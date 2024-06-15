Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Buds 3, know what is expected
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jun 15, 2024
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Check out what is expected to be announced at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event
Photo Credit: Samsung
Samsung is expected to host the Galaxy Unpacked event next month in July to launch its new generation foldable
Photo Credit: Samsung
The upcoming Unpacked event is expected to take place on July 10, 2024, in Paris. However, the official announcement is still awaited.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Know what devices will be launched at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: This year the company may introduce a new Galaxy S24 Ultra-inspired design with upgraded specs and features.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: The new flip smartphone is expected to have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 process and more upgraded features
Photo Credit: Samsung
Galaxy Watch 7: Samsung is expected to launch 40mm and 44mm size variants of the next generation smartwatches. Additionally may also see new health features.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Galaxy Buds 3: The speculation for the launch of new Buds is yet to be confirmed. However, several leaks suggest that the device will be announced alongside the foldable.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Several leaks also reported that we may see the Galaxy Ring at the Unpacked event. However, its launch has been postponed to August.
