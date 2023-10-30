Shukrayaan-1 mission: What are the aims and objectives of ISRO's Venus endeavor?
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Oct 30, 2023
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Just a month after India's historic space achievement in the form of Chandrayaan-3 mission, ISRO is ready for its next project: Shukrayaan-1 mission.
Photo Credit: NASA
Aims and Objectives: Shukrayaan-1 mission's primary goal is to study Venus comprehensively, often called "Earth's twin."
Photo Credit: NASA
The Shukrayaan-1 mission will reveal crucial data about Venus's geological composition, shrouded in toxic clouds for decades.
Photo Credit: NASA
Various theories and speculation have hinted that Moon’s south region has water which can be utilized to plan further space exploration missions.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Shukrayaan-1 mission holds immense significance for the global scientific community, offering insights into the history of Earth.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
By studying Venus, we hope to gain insights into our own planet's history, potentially revealing its suitability for life billions of years ago.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Although Venus's surface is scorching, recent discoveries of phosphine in its clouds have sparked curiosity about potential microbial life in cooler, high-altitude regions.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The detection of phosphine in Venus's clouds has ignited hope and curiosity about the possibility of life beyond Earth.
Check related web stories:
Aditya-L1 mission: Will the ISRO spacecraft be burnt by the Sun?
Mangalyaan-2 mission: How ISRO is paving India's way to Mars
Chandrayaan-4 mission: ISRO collaborates with global space agency to study lunar surface
Samudrayaan Mission: India's amazing submersible to deep dive into the ocean
View more