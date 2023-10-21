Samudrayaan Mission: What is the need for a deep ocean project?
The ambitious Samudrayaan mission seeks to unravel mysteries hidden beneath the waves for millions of years, using the cutting-edge submersible, MATSYA 6000 with humans aboard.
Abundant Resources: Exclusive Economic Zone covers 2.2 million square kilometers, harboring unexplored deep-sea treasures, such as polymetallic nodules and rare-earth metals. Samsudrayaan mission will map these resources.
The Matsya 6000 will support India's blue economy and create opportunities for clean energy.
International Regulation: The International Seabed Authority (ISA) established in 1982 under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) governs deep-sea mining.
In 1987, India became a 'Pioneer Investor' and was granted 1.5 lakh sq kilometers in the Central Indian Ocean Basin (CIOB) for nodule research.
After a comprehensive study of the ocean bed in 2002, India retained 75,000 sq km, abandoning 50% of the original allocation.
The 'First Generation Mine-site' further narrowed the mining area to 18,000 sq km through rigorous analysis and evaluation.
Global Competition: Several nations, including South Korea, Russia, France, Germany, China, Japan, and smaller islands like Kiribati and the Cook Islands, are vying for deep-sea mining opportunities.
India's Deep Ocean Mission is a strategic move to secure its interests and compete in the race for deep-sea resources.
In short, the Samudrayaan Mission, with the help of the MATSYA 6000 submersible, aims to explore untapped resources, meet energy needs, and boost the Blue Economy.