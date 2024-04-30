Satya Nadella, Sam Altman and Sundar Pichai to join the US AI security advisory board
Published Apr 30, 2024
The US AI security advisory board will consist of top CEOs from technology companies such as OpenAI’s Sam Altman, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and Google’s Sundar Pichai among others.
The U.S. Homeland Security Department (DHS) announced the formation of a new blue-ribbon board which will include top executives of tech giant companies.
The board will work as an advisor to the government on matters related to artificial intelligence services.
The board will include 22 top executives from companies such as OpenAI, Microsoft, Google parent Alphabet, Nvidia, and more.
Satya Nadell, Sundar Pichai, Sam Altman, Jensen Huang, Dario Amodei, Arvind Krishna, and other 16 members will be part of the advisory.
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas talked about the board and said that they will “prevent and prepare for AI-related disruptions to critical services that impact national or economic security, public health, or safety.”
The board will discuss AI threats in energy, utilities, transportation, defence, information technology, food and agriculture, and financial services.
Additionally, the board will also help the country mitigate any AI risk by taking best practices and adopting new techniques to combat any upcoming challenges.
The first advisory meeting will take place in May and future meetings will be scheduled on a quarterly basis.