Satya Nadella, Sam Altman and Sundar Pichai to join the US AI security advisory board

Check related web stories:

7 AI-powered language learning apps for travellers- Speak like a local on-the-go

Apple WWDC 2024: From iOS 18 to AI, what to expect this year

iPhone 15, PlayStation 5 Slim, air coolers and more: 5 top items Blinkit delivers in 10 minutes

Deepfake tips: How to avoid getting ‘used’ by AI content creators