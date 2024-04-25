Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 first look: 8 things to know about this premium earbuds
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By Aishwarya Panda
Published Apr 25, 2024
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 launched in India! Check out the first in-hand look of this premium device.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 launched in India as part of the company’s premium offering.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The earbuds were first showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in January and are now officially launched.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 features a premium fabric on the case which sets it apart from other earbuds in the market.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The earbuds offer Sennheiser Signature Sound, Adaptive noise cancellation, and more that makes the listening experience immersive.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
With the Sennheiser Smart Control App, users can personalise their listening experience by adjusting sound profiles, adaptative 5-band EQ, Sound Zones, Sound Check or pre-set modes.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The earbuds are built with the Qualcomm S5 Sound Gen 2 platform with Snapdragon Sound.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The earbuds offer up to 7.5 hours of music playback on a single charge and up to 30 hours of total playtime.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Additionally, the earbuds will soon support Auracast and LE Audio via a firmware update.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 is currently available to pre-order at a special price of Rs. 18990.
