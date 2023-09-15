Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan gets this big digital storage linkage with SanDisk
Western Digital has joined forces with Red Chillies Entertainment to become the official storage partner for the film Jawan.
Jawan' is a monumental project featuring a star-studded cast. Jawan features Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone.
SanDisk Professional, a brand under Western Digital, provided professional-grade storage solutions for the film's editing, post-production, and backup needs.
The filmmakers effectively managed an enormous amount of data, exceeding a thousand terabytes, with the help of SanDisk Professional products, ensuring ease and reliability.
Western Digital says this partnership underscores its commitment to offering high-quality and highly reliable storage solutions for demanding workloads like movie production.
Western Digital provided specialized, high-performance, scalable, and reliable storage solutions to enable the Jawan team to realize their creative vision.
Western Digital and Red Chillies Entertainment have previously collaborated on acclaimed films such as 'Darlings,' 'Happy New Year,' 'Bob Biswas,' and 'Dilwale.'
The film is directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma, and it was released worldwide on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.
