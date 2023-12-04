CLAT 2024 answer key released online! Check objection deadline and how to download PDF

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) conducted the CLAT 2024 exam yesterday, December 3, 2023. With the successful completion of the exam, the NLU has released the provisional CLAT 2024 answer key today, December 4, 2023, for the candidates to check the answers. The answer key gives candidates the power to raise objections on any CLAT answer along with proof as to why the answer they have provided is wrong. If you also appeared in the CLAT 2024 exam which took place yesterday, then check the objection date, fees, and how to download the answer key online.

CLAT 2024 answer key

NLU has released the CLAT 2024 answer key today which empowers candidates to raise objections to answers provided by the officials. However, to object, candidates will have to submit a fee of Rs.1000 per question along with the answer proof to verify their claims. Therefore, it is advised that you go through the answer key carefully as the objection portal will be closed tomorrow, December 5, 2023, at 9:00 AM, leaving only a short window to get the answers corrected.

How to download CLAT 2024 answer key PDF

Visit the official website for CLAT 2024, which is consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

On the homepage, there will be a CLAT 2024 link, click on the link.

Now, scroll down and click on the CLAT 2024 answer key.

You will be asked to fill in your credentials such as registration number, password, date of birth, etc

After submitting, you will be able to access the CLAT 2024 answer key PDF.

Thoroughly go through the PDF and download it in a secure location for future reference.

After the objection period is over, NLU will release the final CLAT 2024 answer key. After the completion of all the procedures, the CLAT 2024 results will be declared after which candidates will be able to select their preferred law colleges based on their obtained marks. Additionally, going through the answer key will give them the freedom to evaluate their performance and predict their scores for the upcoming CLAT 2024 results.