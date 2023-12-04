Icon
Home How To CLAT 2024 answer key released online! Check objection deadline and how to download PDF

CLAT 2024 answer key released online! Check objection deadline and how to download PDF

The CLAT 2024 answer key for the exam which took place on December 3 has been released! Check the objection deadline and know how you can download the answer key in PDF format.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 04 2023, 14:16 IST
Icon
CLAT 2024
The CLAT 2024 provisional answer key has been released! Know details. (Unsplash)
CLAT 2024
The CLAT 2024 provisional answer key has been released! Know details. (Unsplash)

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) conducted the CLAT 2024 exam yesterday, December 3, 2023. With the successful completion of the exam, the NLU has released the provisional CLAT 2024 answer key today, December 4, 2023, for the candidates to check the answers. The answer key gives candidates the power to raise objections on any CLAT answer along with proof as to why the answer they have provided is wrong. If you also appeared in the CLAT 2024 exam which took place yesterday, then check the objection date, fees, and how to download the answer key online.

CLAT 2024 answer key

NLU has released the CLAT 2024 answer key today which empowers candidates to raise objections to answers provided by the officials. However, to object, candidates will have to submit a fee of Rs.1000 per question along with the answer proof to verify their claims. Therefore, it is advised that you go through the answer key carefully as the objection portal will be closed tomorrow, December 5, 2023, at 9:00 AM, leaving only a short window to get the answers corrected.

Also read: CBSE Boards date sheet 2024: Check where and how to download class 10th, 12th exam schedule

How to download CLAT 2024 answer key PDF

  • Visit the official website for CLAT 2024, which is consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, there will be a CLAT 2024 link, click on the link.
  • Now, scroll down and click on the CLAT 2024 answer key.
  • You will be asked to fill in your credentials such as registration number, password, date of birth, etc
  • After submitting, you will be able to access the CLAT 2024 answer key PDF.
  • Thoroughly go through the PDF and download it in a secure location for future reference.

After the objection period is over, NLU will release the final CLAT 2024 answer key. After the completion of all the procedures, the CLAT 2024 results will be declared after which candidates will be able to select their preferred law colleges based on their obtained marks. Additionally, going through the answer key will give them the freedom to evaluate their performance and predict their scores for the upcoming CLAT 2024 results.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Dec, 14:16 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 camera hacks: Take selfies with palm gestures and voice commands; know how
Messages app
Tired of getting spam texts on your Apple iPhone? Know how to block them
Samsung Galaxy S23
Lost your Samsung smartphone? Track it down quickly with the Find My Mobile feature
iPhone 15
Extend Apple iPhone 15 battery lifespan; know how to do it easily with these tips
ChatGPT
5 ways ChatGPT can assist customer care professionals in getting faster, and effective resolutions

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: PS5 Pro users could enjoy Grand Theft Auto 6 a year ahead of PC release
GTA 6
Potential GTA 6 gameplay and map details surface on TikTok ahead of official reveal
GTA 6
GTA 6: Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer date REVEALED by Rockstar Games; Check details now
GTA 6 trailer
GTA 6 trailer: Grand Theft Auto VI Tease of Dec. 5 Trailer Quickly Goes Viral
GTA 6
Rockstar games unveils GTA 5 liberty city update ahead of highly anticipated GTA 6 trailer
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon