Safeguard your Adobe PDF files with security passwords; know-how

Safeguard your Adobe PDF files with security passwords; know-how

You can secure your PDF file with a password in Acrobat so that it’s only opened by the people you want to see it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 18 2023, 14:33 IST
Today, the most valuable assets we can have are our digital documents. Since everything has gone digital today, most of our documents are saved online. It has become very easy to get access to anyone's documents as they can be shared easily on any platform. Therefore, safeguarding sensitive information is crucial. The most effective way to ensure that your PDF documents are protected is by implementing password protection and encryption. With Adobe, you can do so in a few simple steps. Check how to set up a PDF security password.

How to protect PDFs with Adobe?

1- Open your PDF file in Adobe Acrobat. If you don't have it installed, download and install the latest version.

2. You can choose either File > Protect Using Password or Tools > Protect > Protect Using Password.

3. Choose whether you want to secure the document only for viewing or to edit the PDF.

4- Create a password that is at least six characters long. The strength indicator will show how robust is your password.

5- Now, Click on Apply and Acrobat will confirm the successful protection of your file with a password.

You can also restrict people from editing your PDFs. The restrict editing option will prohibit you users from editing text, moving objects, or adding form fields. However, you can still fill in form fields, sign, or add comments. Follow the steps below to restrict editing:

1. Open the PDF you wish to protect against editing.

2. After opening the PDF, you will get two options, choose either File > Protect Using Password or Tools > Protect > Protect Using Password. A prompt will appear. Click on Yes to modify security settings.

3- Opt for the Editing option to restrict users from modifying text, moving objects, or adding form fields.

4. Type and confirm a password for editing. Remember, it should be at least six characters long, and the password strength indicator helps you gauge its robustness.

5. Click Apply and Acrobat will display a message that your document has been safeguarded now.

By implementing both Document Open and Permissions passwords, you can an extra layer of security to your PDF. Please keep your passwords safe and share them only with trusted people.

You can send one email with one link to multiple reviewers. They can review and comment on your file from anywhere, in any browser. You can also track progress and get real-time updates when someone opens your PDF and adds any comment to it. These features have made managing digital documents really easy.

First Published Date: 18 Nov, 14:33 IST
Tags:
