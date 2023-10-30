ChatGPT Plus gets a BIG update! Now upload PDFs, use tools without switching

If you're a ChatGPT Plus, then you're in line to receive a slew of new upgrades that could help make the experience more useful! Over the course of 2023, the rise of ChatGPT has been nothing short of astronomical. The generative artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot burst onto the scene in November 2022 and became a sensation with its ability to generate content out of thin air. Since then, many competitors such as Google and Microsoft have launched their own AI chatbots. Thus, OpenAI has to innovate to maintain its foothold in the AI chatbot race, and it has done just that.

The new update to ChatGPT Plus brings two big features that can elevate the user experience, making the AI chatbot more useful than ever. Let us take a closer look.

ChatGPT Plus update

According to a report by The Verge, several ChatGPT Plus users took to X revealing new changes being rolled out on the platform. For the unaware, ChatGPT Plus is the optional subscription to the platform that opens up access to a more advanced GPT-4 model. Moreover, it also unlocks additional features such as Code Interpreter and ChatGPT Plugins.

With this update, one of the primary features introduced is the ability to upload PDFs and other file formats. Users can now upload PDFs, documents, data files and more, which ChatGPT can analyze to answer all your questions. It can also extract and visualize those data files.

The other change being rolled out onto ChatGPT Plus is automatic switching. While using the AI chatbot, users don't need to manually switch tools between Browsing, Advanced Data Analytics, Code Interpreter, and DALL.E. Instead, ChatGPT will automatically switch them for you. An option to switch tools manually still remains.

Both of these features already exist in the ChatGPT Enterprise plan which launched in August. However, OpenAI is adding them to the standalone ChatGPT Plus subscription as well with this update. For the unaware, ChatGPT Enterprise offers enterprise-grade privacy, security, and deployment tools. What this means is that the AI model used by the corporate clients of OpenAI will not train on the business data or conversations, and the models will not learn from the usage in the corporate setting.