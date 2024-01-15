Icon
Home How To ChatGPT can summarize PDFs for you easily, but there is a catch; know how to do it

ChatGPT can summarize PDFs for you easily, but there is a catch; know how to do it

In ChatGPT, users can upload PDFs and ask the AI chatbot to summarize the content. Want to do the same with your documents? Here’s how to summarize PDFs easily using ChatGPT.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 15 2024, 17:34 IST
Icon
ChatGPT
Users can upload PDFs and ask ChatGPT to summarize them. Check details. (Pexels)
ChatGPT
Users can upload PDFs and ask ChatGPT to summarize them. Check details. (Pexels)

Ever since the emergence of ChatGPT in November 2022, companies around the world have been making efforts to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) technology into their suite of products. Consequently, ChatGPT has become synonymous with AI chatbots and is certainly one of the most popular ones in the world. This AI chatbot can be considered the pioneer of conversational chatbots. In October, ChatGPT got a major upgrade which finally allowed users to upload PDFs. But it was rolled out as part of ChatGPT Plus, the paid subscription of OpenAI's AI chatbot. With it, users can upload PDFs and ask the AI chatbot to summarize the content. Know all about it here.

ChatGPT PDF summarization

In addition to content creation and data problem solving, ChatGPT can also summarize documents. It allows users to upload PDFs and other file formats. Users can upload PDFs, documents, data files, and more, which ChatGPT can analyze to answer all your questions. It can also extract and visualize those data files. With this feature, users can gain all the knowledge of their research papers or other documents without having to go through hundreds of pages of content-rich text. However, all this is limited to ChatGPT Plus.

What is ChatGPT Plus?

ChatGPT Plus is the platform's premium service which offers exclusive features to its users. It opens up access to a more advanced GPT-4 model. Moreover, it also unlocks additional features such as Code Interpreter and ChatGPT Plugins. Users can upload PDFs and other format files and ask the AI chatbot to extract, visualize, summarize, and interpret those files for them. While using the AI chatbot, users don't need to manually switch tools between Browsing, Advanced Data Analytics, Code Interpreter, and DALL.E. Instead, ChatGPT will automatically switch them for you.

ChatGPT Plus costs $20 a month, and it includes everything provided in the free subscription, as well as the aforementioned features. Meanwhile, organizations can also opt for the ChatGPT Enterprise plan which is priced at $25 per person per month.

How to summarize PDFs using ChatGPT

1. To summarize PDFs using ChatGPT, go to the ChatGPT website.

2. Next, tap on the GPT selector at the top right of the screen, and select GPT-4 from the dropdown menu.

3. Now, it is time to upload the PDF. Simply drag and drop the PDF to the ChatGPT window. The document will be processed and uploaded.

4. Enter a prompt to summarize the PDF. You can use prompts like “Summarize this PDF”, “List the key findings from the PDF”, “Summarize this PDF in 100 words”, and more.

5. Moreover, you can also ask questions related to the document.

6. Voila! ChatGPT will summarize the PDF document for you.

Also read these top stories today:

Disturbing! An artist who shook up the cultural world with a haunting female portrait created by AI has decided she's had enough of the new technology for now. It's very addictive, she says. Know blow-by-blow account of it all here.

How will AI disrupt the world of work? Artificial intelligence raises serious concerns for jobs but it will also create new positions, says Adecco chief. "AI is probably the largest disruption and revolution that we've seen in decades," he says. Read all about it here.

AI models were "highly context-dependent"! AI-powered prediction models made accurate predictions within the trial they were developed in, but gave "random predictions" outside of it, says study. Dive in here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Jan, 16:17 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival
Guidde
Create video documentation, how-to guides, in a jiffy, just try Guidde; Know all about this AI tool
iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update
Gone in 3 hours! iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update pulled by Apple after glitch hits iPhones; what you should do

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6: Chaos ensues as GTA San Andreas meets Jujutsu Kaisen in a viral mod.
GTA 6: Gojo takes over San Andreas: Jujutsu Kaisen fans erupt over hilarious GTA mod
GTA 6
T-Pain's GTA 6 collaboration sparks unexpected changes in gaming community
GTA 6
Eagle-eyed GTA fans spot Red Dead Redemption 2 easter egg in GTA 6 trailer; Check what it is
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: 5 exciting gameplay elements coming to next Grand Theft Auto game
CES 2024
From LG, Acer, Samsung, Xbox to Nvidia, what gamers can expect from CES 2024
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon