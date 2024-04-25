Smartphone ban in school may lead to these 5 shocking changes, reveals Norwegian study

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Apr 25, 2024
Photo Credit: Pexels

Check out how the smartphone ban in school impacts children's mental health, GPA, attendance, more drastically.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Smartphone addiction has drastically increased among adults as well as children, resulting in some serious mental health problems.

Photo Credit: Pexels

A new study by the Norwegian Institute of Public Health released a study titled as “Smartphone bans, student outcomes, and mental health.”

Photo Credit: Pexels

The study highlighted how smartphone bans in schools have impacted students. Check out the shocking findings.

Photo Credit: Pexels

The study highlighted that the ban has significantly reduced the number of consultations for psychological symptoms

Photo Credit: Pexels

Less use of smartphones has reduced the cases of bullying among both girls and boys.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Girls showed better academic performance and improved GPA. Additionally, it increased the attendance at school.

Photo Credit: Pexels

These effects were highlighted for girls belonging to low socioeconomic backgrounds.

Photo Credit: Pexels

On the other hand, there were no significant changes among boys when it comes to attendance and GPA.

