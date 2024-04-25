Smartphone ban in school may lead to these 5 shocking changes, reveals Norwegian study
Check out how the smartphone ban in school impacts children's mental health, GPA, attendance, more drastically.
Smartphone addiction has drastically increased among adults as well as children, resulting in some serious mental health problems.
A new study by the Norwegian Institute of Public Health released a study titled as “Smartphone bans, student outcomes, and mental health.”
The study highlighted how smartphone bans in schools have impacted students. Check out the shocking findings.
The study highlighted that the ban has significantly reduced the number of consultations for psychological symptoms
Less use of smartphones has reduced the cases of bullying among both girls and boys.
Girls showed better academic performance and improved GPA. Additionally, it increased the attendance at school.
These effects were highlighted for girls belonging to low socioeconomic backgrounds.
On the other hand, there were no significant changes among boys when it comes to attendance and GPA.
