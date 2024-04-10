Solar storm alert: M-class solar flare may be hurled out by sunspot
Published Apr 10, 2024
In the last few months, Earth has been bombarded with solar activity due to the approaching peak of solar cycle 25.
As a result, the planet has witnessed a growing number of solar phenomena including CMEs, solar flares, solar storms and geomagnetic storms.
Now, a sunspot could hurl out an M-class solar flare which could trigger a solar storm.
According to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) experts, sunspot AR3633 has a “beta-gamma” magnetic field.
This simply means that there is acceleration at the top of the coronal loops, and the sunspot has the potential to emit solar flares.
Forecasters predict a 25% chance of M-class solar flares being hurled out today, April 10, which could bring about a solar storm.
Are these flares dangerous? NASA says M-class solar flares are moderate in intensity and have the potential to cause brief radio blackouts.
