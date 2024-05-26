Stop spam texts now! Know how to block texts on Android in 5 easy steps
Published May 26, 2024
Tired of receiving hundreds of spam texts a day? Here are 5 steps to stop spam texts on Android smartphones.
With the growing digital age, spam texts have become our daily source of interruption. It not only distracts but hides our important messages.
In many cases, these spam texts turn out to be phishing attempts or malicious links which could get us in big trouble.
Therefore, to avoid or completely put a stop to spam texts, follow these steps for Android smartphones.
Open your Google Messages and open your account icon in the top right corner.
Locate “Message settings” in the drop-down menu to stop spam messages.
Now, “spam protection” and simply enable the toggle which will prevent most of the spam texts.
If you still receive spam texts, then you’ll receive a warning from Google which will highlight the message as “Suspected scam”
In such cases, simply report the number which will completely block the sender.
