Summer heat roasting you? Discover the best flight price predictor apps and tools to help you escape the heat

Discover the best flight price predictor apps and tools to help you escape the heat
Published Jun 01, 2024
Why Use Flight Price Predictors? Flight price predictors help you avoid unnecessary extra charges. They analyse previous flight prices and airline-specific pricing patterns, showing you the best time to book your tickets. This way, you can save money and travel smart.
Google Flights: Google Flights tracks and compares flight prices across multiple websites. It offers price alerts, notifies you of price changes, and suggests the cheapest time to fly. Additionally, it can help you save on hotel bookings.
AirHint: AirHint predicts if it's the right time to book your tickets by analysing price trends. It features price alerts and a probability metre for price drops. It supports a variety of airlines worldwide, making it a versatile tool for travellers.
Skyscanner: Skyscanner is a popular flight price tracker with an easy-to-use interface. It provides monthly price trends, daily prices, and allows you to set price alerts. You can also book hotels and rental cars, and explore new destinations with its 'everywhere' option.
Kayak: Kayak offers detailed information on the best time to travel, flight prices, weather, and more. It also features flight status updates, terminal information, and security wait times. Plus, you can book hotels and rental cars at competitive prices.
Hopper: Hopper is known for accurate price predictions and colour-coded deal indicators. It offers price alerts, features of flight carriers, and an option to freeze prices for up to 20 days. You can also book hotels, rental cars, and homes.
How These Tools Work: These tools analyse past flight data and airline-specific trends to predict prices. They provide a price range indicator and advice on whether to book now or wait for a price drop, helping you make informed decisions.
Planning a trip this summer? Use these flight price predictor apps and tools to find the best deals and save money. Happy travels!