Top 5 iPhone gestures to try right now: Undo text, access camera, and more
Published Dec 26, 2023
iPhones are equipped with flagship features and provide one of the most intuitive and secure smartphone experiences that you can get.
Among them are iPhone gestures and they add great value to the user experience, making navigation and control of the iPhone more intuitive and efficient.
So, whether you're a new iPhone user or a seasoned one, check out the top 5 iPhone gestures to try right now.
Access Camera - You can quickly access the camera directly from the Lock Screen to capture precious moments even while the iPhone is locked. To do this, simply swipe left.
Change Photo Library layout - You can pinch in and out in the photo library to group the photos by day, month, and year on your iPhone.
Select multiple photos - Want to delete or share multiple photos at once? Select and tap on the first photo, then slide your finger across the screen to select the other photos.
Undo text - Although you can erase the text via backspace, a simple gesture can do it quicker. Swipe to the left to undo, or to the right to redo using three fingers.
Use iPhone with one hand - Want to use iPhone with one hand? Swipe down on the bottom edge of the screen to lower the top half of your iPhone screen.
