The Archies OTT release: When and where to watch Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan film online

The Archies OTT release: The film has been the centre of attraction for conversations over a year now and the fans have been waiting to watch star kids Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, and Suhana Khan in the film The Archies. The film is based on a famous comic of the same name. While the film features all the newcomers and faces, it has gained immense recognition in the film industry and fans are waiting to watch the film. However, the wait is finally over as The Archies OTT release date is here and viewers can watch it from the comfort of their homes. Excited? Check when and where to stream The Archies online.

The Archies OTT release: Date, plot, cast, and more

The Archies has been directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Tiger Baby Productions. The film stars Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda in their respective cosmic characters such as Veronica Lodge, Betty Cooper, Jughead and more.

The film's story revolves around teenagers from a small town named Riverdale. The film will showcase love triangles, drama, friendship, betrayal and much more as the comic theme reveals. Netflix released The Archies and it received much love with more than 5 lakh views and over 5000 likes. Now, the film is ready to make its debut on the OTT platform. Know when you can watch The Archies online.

The Archies OTT release: When, where to watch online

The Archies will hit the popular online streaming platform Netflix, on December 7, 2023. Netflix through their official Instagram account shared a post saying, “Archie might not have do dil, but Pop's has two straws to keep his loved ones close. Meet The Archies on 7 December, only on Netflix!” Note that to stream content on Netflix, viewers will have to opt for a monthly subscription. With a subscription, you can easily watch the film online from the comfort of your home with your friends and family.