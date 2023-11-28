Icon
Home How To Dhootha OTT release online: Know when and where to watch Naga Chaitanya OTT debut series

Dhootha OTT release online: Know when and where to watch Naga Chaitanya OTT debut series

Dhootha OTT release: The OTT release date for the supernatural thriller starring Naga Chaitanya has been revealed! Know when and where to watch.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 28 2023, 11:28 IST
Icon
Dhootha
Dhootha OTT release date is finally out! Know when and where to watch the series online. (Prime Video India /YouTube)
Dhootha
Dhootha OTT release date is finally out! Know when and where to watch the series online. (Prime Video India /YouTube)

Dhootha OTT release: Naga Chaitanya is all set to make his OTT debut with a new supernatural thriller web series called Dhootha. The star was mostly seen in rom-com dramas such as Venky Mama, Majili, Love Story, and others. Now, his devoted fans will get to see the actor in a new role with a spine-chilling sequence. The good news is that the Dhootha OTT release date has finally been revealed, and you can soon watch the web series online from the comfort of your home with your friends and family. Know more about Dhootha OTT release below.

Dhootha OTT release: Date, plot, cast, and more

The web series revolves around an investigative journalist who becomes a victim of supernatural happenings. In the trailer, it was revealed that a newspaper was predicting horrific events. The journalist named Sagar struggles to clear his name from all the crimes he did not commit and only read in the newspaper.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Alongside Naga Chaitanya, the Telugu series stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prachi Desai, and more in pivotal roles. Dhootha is directed by Vikram K. Kumar and produced by Sharrath Marar of NorthStar Entertainment. Now, the web series will be made available on online streaming platforms soon. Check when and where to watch Dhootha online.

Also read: Leo OTT release: Know when and where to watch Vijay's film online

Dhootha OTT release: When, where to watch online

Dhootha OTT release date is scheduled for December 1, 2023, on Amazon Prime Video. The web series will be the first Telugu original for Prime Video. The trailer of the series has already received much love and attention and now viewers will be finally able to stream the supernatural series online.

Also read: Fukrey 3 OTT release: Know where to watch Pankaj Tripathi, Pulkit Samrat comedy online

Prime Video India also made the announcement from their official X( formerly Twitter) handle, saying, “mystery or message? you'll find out soon enough #DhoothaOnPrime, Dec 1.” Dhootha will be available in different languages: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Note that to stream the series online on Prime Video, viewers will have to opt for a monthly or yearly subscription plan.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Nov, 11:28 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Extend Apple iPhone 15 battery lifespan; know how to do it easily with these tips
ChatGPT
5 ways ChatGPT can assist customer care professionals in getting faster, and effective resolutions
BGMI
BGMI tips for beginners: Know how to play smart and win on the battleground
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6: Top 5 revelations made recently about this highly anticipated video game
GTA 6 fan
GTA 6 excitement inspires fans to quit smoking and embrace healthier lifestyle
Valve CEO
Valve vs Wolfire Games: Gabe Newell will have to attend antitrust legal battle
Ubisoft
Mid-game pop-up ad appears in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey; Ubisoft blames technical error
GTA 6
GTA 6 preorder date LEAKED online! When can you preorder the highly-anticipated GTA 5 sequel?
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon