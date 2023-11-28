Dhootha OTT release online: Know when and where to watch Naga Chaitanya OTT debut series

Dhootha OTT release: Naga Chaitanya is all set to make his OTT debut with a new supernatural thriller web series called Dhootha. The star was mostly seen in rom-com dramas such as Venky Mama, Majili, Love Story, and others. Now, his devoted fans will get to see the actor in a new role with a spine-chilling sequence. The good news is that the Dhootha OTT release date has finally been revealed, and you can soon watch the web series online from the comfort of your home with your friends and family. Know more about Dhootha OTT release below.

Dhootha OTT release: Date, plot, cast, and more

The web series revolves around an investigative journalist who becomes a victim of supernatural happenings. In the trailer, it was revealed that a newspaper was predicting horrific events. The journalist named Sagar struggles to clear his name from all the crimes he did not commit and only read in the newspaper.

Alongside Naga Chaitanya, the Telugu series stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prachi Desai, and more in pivotal roles. Dhootha is directed by Vikram K. Kumar and produced by Sharrath Marar of NorthStar Entertainment. Now, the web series will be made available on online streaming platforms soon. Check when and where to watch Dhootha online.

Dhootha OTT release: When, where to watch online

Dhootha OTT release date is scheduled for December 1, 2023, on Amazon Prime Video. The web series will be the first Telugu original for Prime Video. The trailer of the series has already received much love and attention and now viewers will be finally able to stream the supernatural series online.

Prime Video India also made the announcement from their official X( formerly Twitter) handle, saying, “mystery or message? you'll find out soon enough #DhoothaOnPrime, Dec 1.” Dhootha will be available in different languages: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Note that to stream the series online on Prime Video, viewers will have to opt for a monthly or yearly subscription plan.

